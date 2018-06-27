Global Composites Industry Overview 2018-2023 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industry

The global composite materials market is expected to reach an estimated $38 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023. The global composites end product market is expected to reach an estimated $107.4 billion by 2023.

The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites industry, include development of low-cost carbon fibers, high performance glass fiber, and rapid cure resin system.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, it is forecast that the aerospace and wind energy segments are expected to show average growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Within the global composites market, injection molding, hand layup, compression molding, spray up, filament winding, resin infusion, and prepreg layup are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. Injection molding is expected to be the largest process in terms of value and volume in composite manufacturing because of high-output production rate, low labor cost, and design flexibility.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; this region is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. The major drivers for growth are increasing automotive production, high growth in construction, and infrastructure development.



Scope



Market size and growth rates of the global composites market

Composites and competing material markets (steel, aluminium, plastic, composites) in terms of volume

Market size estimates of glass fiber and by type of product form

Market size estimates of global carbon fiber market by tow size as well as by pan and pitch type in terms of volume and value

Market for fiber type (glass composites, carbon composites, aramid composites)

Analysis of the global composites industry size in terms of value and volume

Trends (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) for the global composites industry in terms of value and volume by region, such as North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and ROW

, , , and ROW Global composites industry trends (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) in terms of value and volume by application, such as Transportation, Marine, Wind energy, Aerospace, Pipe and tank, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer goods, and Others

Market size estimates for reinforcements and resins

Market size estimates for global commodity composites and advanced composites

Market size estimates of global composites by molding compound

Market breakdown by applications and key regions of North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Market size estimates of global composites by end product market for 2017 and 2023

Composites market by country, including China , India , the US, and Germany

, , the US, and Competitive analysis of steel, aluminum, plastics and the composites industries

Market breakdown by manufacturing technology, manufacturing process, market segment, and material type

Thermoset and thermoplastic composites market size

Market outlook and global trends in automotive, marine, construction, aerospace and other important market segments with the needs and challenges of each

Value chain analysis: Dollar and gross profit flow through various nodes of the value chain (from raw material to final application)

Company profiles of material and end product manufacturers

Current innovations in the global composites industry

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. About the Composites Industry

2.1: What is the Composites Industry?

2.2: Characteristics of the Composites Industry



3. Competitive Analysis of the Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, and Composites Industries

3.1: Competitive Analysis

3.2: Plastics Industry Overview

3.3: Steel Industry Overview

3.4: Aluminum Industry Overview

3.5: Composites Industry Overview



4. Global Reinforcement Market

4.1: Functions of Fibers and Resin Materials in Composites

4.2: Global Composites Market by Fiber Type

4.3: Global Market Size for Reinforcements

4.3.1: Glass Fiber Market Size by Product Form

4.3.2: Aramid Fiber Market

4.4: Market Leaders

4.4.1: Glass Fiber Market Leaders

4.4.2: Carbon Fiber Market Leaders

4.4.3: Aramid Fiber Market Leaders



5. Global Resin Market

5.1: Types of Resin

5.1.1: Thermoset Resins for the Composites Industry

5.2: Price and Weight Distribution of Various Ingredients in Composites

5.2.1: Polyester Resin Applications

5.3: Resin Market



6. Global Composites Market by Material Type

6.1: Advanced Composites Market

6.2: Raw Materials Market

6.3: Thermoset and Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.4: Thermoplastic Composites Market by Product Form

6.4.1: LFRT or LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic Composites)

6.4.2: GMT

6.4.3: Continuous Fiber TPCs

6.5: Composites Market by Molding Compounds



7. Global Composites by Market Segment

7.1: Global Composites Market by Segment

7.2: Driving Forces for the Use of Composite Materials

7.3: Key Requirements in Various Market Segments

7.4: Transportation Industry Market Outlook and Trends

7.4.1: Automotive Industry Challenges

7.5: Market Outlook and Trends for the Aerospace and Defense Industry

7.6: Market Outlook and Trends for the Construction Industry

7.6.1: Composites in Bridge Applications

7.6.2: Challenges in Bridge Applications

7.6.3: Non-Bridge Applications

7.7: Pipe and Tank Industry Analysis

7.8: Marine Market Outlook and Industry Trends

7.9: Consumer Goods Market Outlook and Industry Trends

7.10: Electrical and Electronic Industry Outlook

7.11: Wind Energy



8. Global Composites Market by Manufacturing Process

8.1: Global Composites Market by Manufacturing Process



9. Trends and Forecast

9.1: Industry Challenges in Recent Years

9.1.1: Energy Cost Squeeze

9.1.2: Challenges of the Glass Fiber Industry

9.1.3: Relative Safety

9.1.4: Challenge to Fabricators

9.2: Trends in Global the Composites Industry

9.2.1: Market Trends by Region

9.2.1.1: Market Trends by Application

9.3: Trends in North American Composites Industry

9.4: Trends in the European Composites Industry

9.5: Trends in the Asian Composites Industry

9.6: Composites Industry Forecast

9.7: Forecast for the North American Composites Industry

9.8: Forecast for the European Composites Industry

9.9: Forecast for the Asian Composites Industry

9.10: Forecast for Composite Manufacturing Processes



10. Regional Analysis

10.1: Composite Shipments by Region

10.2: Composite Consumption by Country

10.2.1: Shipments in North American Countries

10.2.2: Shipments in European Countries

10.2.2.1: Shipments in Asia Pacific Countries

10.3: Composite Applications by Region

10.3.1: Composite Markets in North America

10.3.2: Composite Markets in Europe

10.3.3: Composite Markets in Asia Pacific



11. Value Chain Analysis and Industry Leaders

11.1: Value Chain Analysis

11.2: Industry Leaders

11.2.1: Industry Leaders in Material Supplier Category

11.2.2: Leaders in End Use Markets



12. Material and Technology Needs for the Future Composites Industry

12.1: Need for Low-Cost Raw Materials

12.2: Resins and Fiber Materials with Higher Strain to Failure

12.3: Better UV and Chemical Resistant Materials

12.4: Low-Cost Manufacturing Process for Large and Small Parts

12.5: Need for High Temperature Composite Materials

12.6: Low Shrinkage Materials

12.7: Composite Materials with improved Wear and Tear Resistance

12.8: Damping and Noise Resistance Materials

12.9: Optimal Resin and Additive Systems for Closed Molding Operations

12.10: Products Manufacturability and Affordability

12.11: Flexible Gelcoats

12.12: Flame Resistant Materials

12.13: Self-Healing Materials

12.14: Manufacturing Process with Lower Processing Time

12.15: Flexible Honeycomb Core

12.16: Fabric Wrinkling Resistance

12.17: Method of Cutting Wet Prepregs

12.18: Need for Moisture Resistant Honeycomb Cores

12.19: Fast Cure Epoxy Resin



13. Innovations in the Composites Industry

13.1: Gurit's Balsaflex Lite for Wind Blades

13.2: Gurit's Ampreg 30 Laminating System

13.3: Polynt Composites: low-styrene content (lsc) unsaturated polyester resins

13.4: Novel Water-Insensitive Curing Systems for Bio-Fiber Reinforced Composites

13.5: New High Tensile Carbon Fiber

13.6: New Meta-Aramid Fiber

13.7: New Composite Toughening System

13.8: New Black Para-Aramid Fiber

13.9: PulStrand 4100 Roving

13.10: New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg Flame-Retardant, High-Modulus

13.11: Novel Nonwovens to Increase Composite Functionality

13.12: Advalite - Resins for Composite Applications

13.13: Owens Corning's Performax Roving

13.14: Johns Manville's ThermoFlow 636, a New Chopped Strand Glass Fiber

13.15: Dow Introduced New Polyurethane Series VORAFORCE TW 1100

13.16: Cytec Industrial Materials' New Prepreg MTM 23 for Automotive

13.17: Momentive's EPIKOTE Binder System 620 for Automotive

13.18: New Two Part Epoxy Resin System by Cytec

13.19: Cytec Industries' Vinyl Ester Prepreg for Automotive

13.20: Hexcel's Epoxy Prepreg HexPly M77

13.21: AOC's Low-Density Sheet Molding Compound

13.22: PremierUV-Sheet Molding Compound by The Composite Group

13.23: Core Molding Technologies' Airilite Ultra-Low-Density SMC

13.24: Globe Machine Manufacturing's Second Generation Autoclave Processing Technology

13.25: Magnum Venus' Mix Gun Talon-X with Enhanced Features



