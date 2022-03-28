Global Composites Market Report 2022: Profiles of Key Players Ashland Specialty Chemical, DSM Engineering Plastics, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Carbon Group, Solvay and Toray Industries

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Composites: Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites Through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is extensive as it covers a variety of composites that are used globally. The market for composites is analyzed by dividing it based on five major types and subtypes.

The report also gives revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 for each of these major types of composites, for their subtypes, and for the regional markets for each type of composite. Moreover, the report focuses on the major market drivers, the current trends within the industry and the major end-user industries of the global composites market. All volumes are given in thousand tons (1 metric ton = 2,204 pounds).

The Report Includes

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for composites

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global composites market size in value and volumetric terms, projected market trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of resins, fillers, reinforcements, natural fibers and nanocomposites; application; and region

Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of composites market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

In-depth information about the resin and the manufacturing process of composite materials

Review of latest technological advancements in the in the composites market and awards won by composite materials and parts manufacturers

Discussion of the competitive landscape featuring key composites manufacturers, their financial performance and market share analysis based on the segmental revenues, and related supply chain analyses

Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading participants, including Ashland Specialty Chemical Co., DSM Engineering Plastics, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon Group, Solvay, Toray Industries Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market for Composites

Chapter 5 Global Market for Thermoplastic Resins

Chapter 6 Technological Advances in the Global Market for Composites

Chapter 7 Market Trends

Strengths

Increasing Growth in the Automotive Industry



Increasing Growth in Wind Turbine Installation



Aerospace Applications Focus on Materials with Good Thermally Stability



Constant Thriving for Enhancement in Resins



An Upsurge in Expenditures in Military Applications



Increasing Development of Marine Products

Weaknesses

Recycling of Composite Materials



High-Cost Materials



Reduction in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

Opportunities

Upsurge in Penetration of Composites in Electric Vehicles



Focus and Upsurge in the Interest for R&D and Recyclable Thermoplastic Composite Resins Over Thermoset

Threats

Government Regulations



Competitive Pressure



Emerging Trends in the Global Market for Composites



Usage of Composites in Urban Air Mobility Transport Systems



Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Composites



An Upsurge in the Adoption of Thermoplastic Resin

Chapter 8 COVID-19 Impact on the Composites Market

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Advanced Composites Inc.

Albany International

Aoc LLC

Ashland Specialty Chemical Co.

Braj Binani Group

Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Dic Corp.

Dsm Engineering Plastics North America

GE Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Glasforms Inc.

Globe Composite Solutions Ltd.

Gurit Services AG

Hanwha Azdel Specialties

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Hexcel Corp.

Hexion Inc.

Idi Composites International

Interplastic Corp.

Lyondellbasell

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Mouldcam

Owens Corning

Plasan Carbon Composites

Rtp Co.

Saertex GmbH & Co.

Sgl Carbon Group

Solvay

Teijin

The Composites Group

Toray Industries Inc.

