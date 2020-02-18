Global Composites Testing Industry
Composites Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Destructive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Destructive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Destructive will reach a market size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$277.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Composites Testing Laboratory (CTL); Element Materials Technology; Etim SAS; Exova Group PLC; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Instron Corporation; Intertek Group PLC; Matrix Composites, Inc.; Mistras Group, Inc.; Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Composites Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Composites Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Composites Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Composites Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Destructive (Testing Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Destructive (Testing Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Destructive (Testing Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Destructive (Testing Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Destructive (Testing Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Destructive (Testing Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Continuous Fiber (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Continuous Fiber (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Continuous Fiber (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Polymer Matrix (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Polymer Matrix (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Polymer Matrix (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ceramic Matrix (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ceramic Matrix (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ceramic Matrix (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Transportation (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Transportation (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transportation (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Wind Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Wind Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Wind Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Sporting Goods (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Sporting Goods (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Sporting Goods (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Composites Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Composites Testing Market in the United States by
Testing Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Composites Testing Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Composites Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Composites Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Testing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Composites Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Testing Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Composites Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Composites Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Composites Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Composites Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Composites Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Composites Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Composites Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Composites Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Composites Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Composites Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Composites Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Composites Testing Market by Testing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Composites Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Composites Testing Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Composites Testing in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Composites Testing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Composites Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Composites Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Composites Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Composites Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Composites Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Testing Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Composites Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Composites Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Composites Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Composites Testing Market in France by Testing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Composites Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Composites Testing Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Composites Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Composites Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Composites Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Composites Testing Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Composites Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Composites Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Composites Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Composites Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Composites Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Composites Testing Market by Testing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Composites Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Composites Testing Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Composites Testing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Composites Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Composites Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Composites Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Composites Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Composites Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Composites Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Composites Testing Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Composites Testing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Testing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Composites Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Testing Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 126: Composites Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Composites Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Composites Testing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Composites Testing Market in Russia by Testing Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Composites Testing Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Composites Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Composites Testing Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 138: Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Testing Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Composites Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Composites Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Testing
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Composites Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Composites Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Composites Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Composites Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Composites Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Composites Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Composites Testing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Composites Testing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Testing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Composites Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Testing Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Composites Testing Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: Composites Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Composites Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Composites Testing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Composites Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Composites Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Composites Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Composites Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Composites Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Composites Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Composites Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Testing Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Composites Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Composites Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composites Testing Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Composites Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Composites Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 197: Composites Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Composites Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Composites Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Composites Testing Market by Testing
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Composites Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Composites Testing Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Composites Testing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Composites Testing Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Composites Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Testing Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Composites Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Composites Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Composites Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Composites Testing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Composites Testing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Composites Testing Market in Brazil by Testing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Composites Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis
by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Composites Testing Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Composites Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Composites Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Composites Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Composites Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Composites Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Composites Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Composites Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Composites Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 234: Composites Testing Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Composites Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 236: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Testing Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Composites Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Composites Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 239: Composites Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Composites Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Composites Testing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Composites Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 243: Composites Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Composites Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Composites Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Composites Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Composites Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Composites Testing Historic Market
by Testing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 249: Composites Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Composites Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Composites Testing Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 252: Composites Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Composites Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 254: Composites Testing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Composites Testing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Composites Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Composites Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Market for Composites Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Composites Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Composites Testing Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Composites Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Composites Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 264: Composites Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
