Global Compost Market Report 2019: $9.2 Billion Market Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2024

The global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the compost market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, and construction industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding the disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of bio dynamic compost and the use of biochar in composting. Harvest Power, Pacific, Worm Power, Dirt Hugger, Agrilife, MyNoke, Nutrisoil, Davo's Worm Farm, Dirty Dynasty, and Kahariam Farms are among the major suppliers of composts.

Some of the compost companies profiled in this report include Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation, Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, and others.



The report forecasts that yard trimming compost will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste. Food waste compost is expected to witness the highest growth due to its unique properties as a raw compost agent and high moisture content.



Within the compost market, agriculture will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality. Horticulture is expected to witness the highest growth due to safer, cleaner, and green food production.



The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the compost market by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting compost market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the compost market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this compost market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the compost market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the compost market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of compost market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this compost market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Compost Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Compost Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Compost Market by Application

3.3.1: Agriculture

3.3.2: Home Gardening

3.3.3: Landscaping

3.3.4: Horticulture

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Compost Market by Usage

3.4.1: Yard Trimming

3.4.2: Food Waste

3.4.3: Manure

3.4.4: Mushroom Compost

3.4.5: Vermicomposting



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Compost Market by Region

4.2: North American Compost Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Agriculture, Home gardening, Horticulture, Landscaping, Construction, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Yard Trimmings, Food waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

4.2.3: United States Compost Market

4.2.4: Canadian Compost Market

4.2.5: Mexican Compost Market

4.3: European Compost Market

4.3.1: Market by Market by Application: Agriculture, Home gardening, Horticulture, Landscaping, Construction, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Yard Trimmings, Food waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

4.3.3: Russian Compost Market

4.3.4: French Compost Market

4.3.5: German Compost Market

4.3.6: Italian Compost Market

4.3.7: United Kingdom Compost Market

4.4: APAC Compost Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Agriculture, Home gardening, Horticulture, Landscaping, Construction, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Yard Trimmings, Food waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

4.4.3: Chinese Compost Market

4.4.4: Indian Compost Market

4.4.5: The Korean Compost Market

4.4.6: The Japanese Compost Market

4.4.7: The Indonesian Compost Market

4.5: ROW Bitumen Emulsifier Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Agriculture, Home gardening, Horticulture, Landscaping, Construction, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Yard Trimmings, Food waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

4.5.3: Turkey Compost Market

4.5.4: Brazilian Compost Market

4.5.5: Iranian Compost Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Compost by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Compost Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Compost Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Compost Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Compost Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Compost



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: Harvest Power

7.2: Cocoa Corporation.

7.3: Dirt Hugger

7.4: Worm Power

7.5: MyNoke

7.6: Nutrisoil

7.7: Davo's Worm Farm

7.8: Dirt Dynasty

7.9: SAOSIS

7.10: Kaharim Farms



