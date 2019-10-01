Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Oct 01, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compostable Foodservice Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging market accounted for $16.70 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.96 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising awareness regarding the ill-effects of single-use plastics and various materials on the environment and surging adoption of foodservice disposables. However, high price of compostable materials for packaging is restraining the market growth.
Compostable foodservice packaging was identified as a feasible solution. With sustainability' and zero-waste' gaining traction, compostable items made of plant-based material that can decompose along with food waste, and turn into compost continue to gain the attention of foodservice industry. Compostable packaging does not require petroleum during production, as it is made completely from organic matter and has no plastic in it.
Based on the material type, Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) is a non-toxic, compostable bio based material derived from starch and/or sugar and has high mechanical strength and plasticity. It is accepted as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and suitable for using in food and beverage packaging. PLA is primarily obtained from lactic acid which can be produced from renewable substances such as potato, wheat and corn starch.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the significant rate over the forecast period owing to a large population as well rising awareness among the consumers.
Some of the key players in global Compostable Foodservice Packaging market are
- Cereplast Inc.
- Biosphere Industries LLC
- Penley Corporation
- Anchor Packaging
- Eco Products Inc.
- Genpak
- BioBag Canada Inc.
- International Paper Company
- The Waddington Group
- Dart Container
- Good Start Packaging
- Be Green Packaging
- Eco-Packaging
- Huhtamaki
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Trays
5.2.1 Food Trays
5.2.2 Utility Trays
5.3 Cups
5.4 Plates
5.5 Cutlery
5.6 Bowls
5.7 Clamshell
5.8 Pouches & Sachets
5.9 Other Packaging Types
6 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Paper & Paperboard
6.2.1 Coated Unbleached
6.2.2 Molded Fiber
6.2.3 Other Grades
6.3 Plastic
6.3.1 Polyhydroxy alkanoate (PHA)
6.3.2 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
6.3.3 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
6.3.4 Starch Blends
6.3.5 Polybutyrate Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
6.3.6 Polyhydroxybutyrate
6.3.7 Other Plastics
6.4 Other Material Types
7 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chain Cafe
7.3 Non-Chain Restaurants
7.4 Chain Restaurants
7.5 Independent Sellers/ Kiosks
7.6 Delivery Catering
7.7 Full Service Restaurants
7.8 Non-Chain Cafe
7.9 Limited Service Restaurants
7.10 Bars
7.11 Confectioneries
7.12 Other End Users
7.12.1 Hotels
7.12.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
7.12.3 Retailers
8 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
