Global Compound Semiconductors in Automotive Industry Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Strategic Partnerships Between SiC and GaN Semiconductor Suppliers and Supply Chain Consolidation

A compound semiconductor (CS) consists of two or more elements from different groups in the periodic table, such as gallium arsenide (GaAs), GaN, indium phosphide (InP), and silicon germanium. In the automotive industry, CSs have several advantages over elemental semiconductors (e.g., silicon [Si]). They operate at higher frequencies and temperatures, have higher electron mobility, and exhibit superior optical and electronic properties. This makes them ideal for high-speed charging systems, laser headlights, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and high-speed sensors.

For example, because CSs have a wide band gap (WBG), they produce less heat than elemental semiconductors, thus losing less energy. This makes them suitable for manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) charging components. Manufacturers also use CSs to produce high-speed laser diodes, which are essential components in autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Emerging automotive concepts, such as AVs and vehicle-to-everything (V2X), are attracting significant global traction. CSs, such as GaAs, InP, and GaN, play a vital role in these emerging concepts. Overall, a CS is a critical component of modern vehicles, enabling the development of electric, autonomous, and connected vehicles.

Additionally, the technology landscape section offers insights into existing CS technologies and emerging innovations, evaluating their effectiveness and scalability. The stakeholder ecosystem analysis examines the roles and collaborations of diverse entities involved in CS initiatives, including government agencies, research institutions, and industry players.

Moreover, the report assesses the supplier landscape, strategic developments, and geopolitical factors influencing CS deployment. It also explores expansion plans of existing CS plants and projects, alongside outlining a technology roadmap for future advancements in the sector.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Consolidation
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Between SiC and GaN Semiconductor Suppliers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Low-cost CS Devices to Realize Higher-voltage EV Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Compound Semiconductors (CSs) in the Automotive Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

Research Highlights

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation of CS by Material Type
  • Key Findings
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Impact of Compound Semiconductors in Automotive Industry

  • Presence of CS in Automobiles
  • Overview of CS-based Hardware in Automobiles
  • Technology Benchmarking of CS Used in Automobiles
  • Stakeholder Ecosystem of CS in Automotive
  • Suppliers Landscape
  • New Product Development Activities of Key Players
  • New Product Development Activities of Start-ups
  • Geopolitical Scenario Impacting the Adoption of CS
  • Regional Analysis of CS in the Automotive Industry - Asia-Pacific
  • Regional Analysis of CS in the Automotive Industry - Europe
  • Regional Analysis of CS in the Automotive Industry - North America
  • Investment in Capacity Expansion of Foundries (2020-2023)
  • Strategic Partnerships
  • Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)
  • Technology Roadmap
  • Emerging Use Cases of CSs

Appendix

