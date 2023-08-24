Global Compound Semiconductors in the Communication Industry Research Report 2023: Empowering Telecom with High-Speed Capabilities - CS Growth Benefitting from the Satellite Internet Boon

24 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portfolio Analysis of Compound Semiconductors in the Communication Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research highlights the importance of compound semiconductors (CS) in communication systems, emphasizing their advantages over elemental semiconductors such as silicon. The study provides an overview of CS technology, the global scenario, application diversity, and growth roadmap.
The United States, European Union (Netherlands, Germany, and France), United Kingdom, China, Japan, and South Korea invest heavily in CS technologies to develop domestic supply chains owing to their heavy reliance on 5G and high-speed optical fiber networks. The CS industry anticipates strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions as integral components of its operational framework.
CS materials, such as gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), indium phosphide (InP), and silicon germanium (SiGe), offer higher frequencies, temperatures, electron mobility, and superior optical/electronic properties. These intrinsic properties make CS ideal for high-speed communication systems, including satellite communications, wireless networks, and fiber-optic networks.
CS is used in the production of high-speed transistors and laser diodes, enabling high-speed digital circuits and fiber-optic communication systems. GaN and GaAs find applications in 5G networks, offering superior efficiency and wide frequency bandwidth, while indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) and InP are used in sub-terahertz communication systems, enabling ultra-high data rates for future wireless communication applications, including 6G networks.
InP and GaAs are employed in high-speed optical communication systems, facilitating the development of high-performance lasers and photodetectors.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Supply Chain Consolidation
- Li-Fi as an Alternative Communication System for RF and Broadband
- Satellite Internet Boom
Technology Overview, Global Scenario, Application Diversity, and Growth Roadmap
- CS Snapshot: GaAs, GaN, InP, and SiGe
- Advantages of CS vs Silicon
- Growing Prominence of GaN in the Communication Industry
- Overview of CS-based Devices in Wired Communication Networks
- CS-based Devices Used in Wireless Communication Networks
- CS Attributes Essential to Improve Communication Network Efficiency
- Trends Driving Innovations in CS
- Snapshot of CS Patent Trends in the Communication Industry
- Analysis of Patent Jurisdiction and Leading Applicants
- R&D Initiatives from Top Global Universities
- Major CS Innovations Accelerating Communication Industry Growth
- Global Companies Contributing to CS Growth in the Communication Industry
- CS Supply Chain for Communications
- Business Models in the CS-based Communication Industry
- Global Scenario of CS Adoption in the Communication Industry
- Geopolitical Scenario Impacting CS Adoption
- Strategic Government Initiatives: North America
- Strategic Government Initiatives: UK, EU, and the Netherlands
- Strategic Government Initiatives: China, Japan, and South Korea
- Funding from Leading Global Companies in CS-based Solutions for the Communication Industry
- Investments by Emerging Start-ups
- Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Consortiums Driving CS Development
- Key Sectors Benefitting from CS: Telecom, Defense, and Space
- Key Sectors Benefitting from CS: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial Automation
- Case Study 1: Infinera Revolutionizing Connectivity using InP
- Case Study 2: Qorvo Empowers Xiaomi to Maximize Wi-Fi 6 Capabilities
- Case Study 3: 5G RF Design Start-up for MMIC Revolutionizing Cellular Communication
- CS Growth Roadmap in the Communication Industry
Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Compound Semiconductors for the Communication Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Key Findings
- Impact of CS on End Market Segmentations
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heiep3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article