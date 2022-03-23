Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market to 2027 - by Disease, Test Type, Test Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Research Report by Disease, by Test Type, by Test Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market size was estimated at USD 6,914.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,614.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% to reach USD 13,898.02 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Disease, the market was studied across Diabetes, Kidney Disease, Liver Disease, and Others.

Based on Test Type, the market was studied across Electrolytes, Glucose, Kidney Tests, Liver Functional Tests, and Proteins.

Based on Test Type, the market was studied across Electrolytes, Glucose, Kidney Tests, Liver Functional Tests, and Proteins.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Laboratory and PoC.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases globally

5.1.1.2. Potential need for early diagnosis and treatment among the population

5.1.1.3. Rising elderly population coupled with increase in biopsy processes

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Probability of false results on testing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging introduction of innovative solutions to improve efficiency and reduce errors

5.1.3.2. Ongoing integration of automated systems in laboratories with bioinformatics and data management solutions

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Changing regulatory system creating ambiguity among manufacturers

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market, by Disease

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diabetes

6.3. Kidney Disease

6.4. Liver Disease

6.5. Others



7. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market, by Test Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electrolytes

7.3. Glucose

7.4. Kidney Tests

7.5. Liver Functional Tests

7.6. Proteins



8. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market, by Test Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electrolytes

8.3. Glucose

8.4. Kidney Tests

8.5. Liver Functional Tests

8.6. Proteins



9. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Laboratory

9.3. PoC



10. Americas Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Abaxis, Inc

14.2. Abbott Laboratories

14.3. Associated Regional and University Pathologists, Inc.

14.4. Baptist Health

14.5. Bioscientia Institute for Medical Diagnostics GmbH

14.6. CENTOGENE N.V.

14.7. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

14.8. Cleveland HeartLab, Inc

14.9. Genoptix, Inc.

14.10. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

14.11. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

14.12. OPKO Health, Inc.

14.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14.14. Scion Lab Services, LLC

14.15. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.16. Sonic Healthcare Limited

14.17. SYNLAB International GmbH

14.18. TCG Corp

14.19. The Care Group

14.20. Walk-In Lab, LLC



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c05wsg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets