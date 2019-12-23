Global Compression Therapy Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compression Therapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$840.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Compression Garments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Compression Garments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$55.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Compression Garments will reach a market size of US$174 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$82.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.; Bio Compression Systems, Inc.; BSN Medical GmbH; Cardinal Health, Inc.; ConvaTec, Inc.; DJO Global, Inc.; Julius Zorn GmbH; Medi GmbH & Co. KG; Medtronic PLC; Paul Hartmann AG; Sanyleg Srl; SIGVARIS, Inc.; Smith & Nephew PLC; Tactile Medical







Compression Therapy: A Widely Used Treatment Method for Venous and Lymphatic Diseases

Types of Compression Therapy Products

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings & Socks

Compression Pumps

Static and Dynamic Compression Therapy

Compression Therapy Market: Growth Scenario and Outlook

Compression Garments Segment Leads, Pumps to Record High Growth

Static Compression Therapy: The Larger Segment

Compression Therapy Market by Technique: Breakdown in % for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Compression Therapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





3M Company (USA)

ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden)

Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (USA)

BSN medical (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany)

medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy)

SIGVARIS Group (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Tactile Medical (USA)

Zimmer Biomet (USA)





Rising Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for Preventive Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Compression Therapy Products

CEAP (Clinical-Etiological-Anatomical-Pathophysiological) Classification of CVD: A Snapshot

Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type

Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

A Review of Key Target Diseases: DVT, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Varicose Veins

Growing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-related Health Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression Therapy

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Compression Garments Market: An Overview

Global Compression Hosiery Market by Gender (in %) for 2019

Growing Significance of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Venous Disorders

Advent of Aesthetically Pleasing Compression Stockings Fuels Growth

Role of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Varicose Veins and Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Rise in Sclerotherapy-related Surgeries Augurs Well for Compression Therapy Market

High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in a Growing Diabetic Population Fuels Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to Grow





