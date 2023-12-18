Global Compression Therapy Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030 - Advent of Aesthetically Pleasing Compression Stockings Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compression Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Compression Therapy Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Compression Therapy estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Compression Garments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Compression Braces segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the compression therapy market, with a focus on its significance as a widely used treatment method for venous and lymphatic diseases. The report explores various types of compression therapy products, including compression garments, compression stockings, socks, and compression pumps, shedding light on their applications and advantages.

The market's growth scenario and outlook are extensively covered, highlighting the leading segments and anticipated high growth areas. The compression garments segment takes the lead, while compression pumps are expected to experience significant growth. The report distinguishes between static and dynamic compression therapy, providing insights into their respective market sizes. It also offers a snapshot of the competitive landscape, presenting the market share of key competitors in 2022 and categorizing their market presence as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

With a focus on compression therapy's pivotal role in managing venous and lymphatic diseases, this report equips industry professionals and stakeholders with valuable insights into the market's dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$294.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for Preventive Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type

Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

A Review of Key Target Diseases: DVT, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Varicose Veins

Growing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-related Health Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression Therapy

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Compression Garments Market: An Overview

Global Compression Hosiery Market by Gender (in %) for 2019

Growing Significance of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Venous Disorders

Advent of Aesthetically Pleasing Compression Stockings Fuels Growth

Role of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Varicose Veins and Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Rise in Sclerotherapy-related Surgeries Augurs Well for Compression Therapy Market

High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in a Growing Diabetic Population Fuels Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to Grow

