Global Compressor Industry Outlook Report 2019

The study sheds light on the competitive structure and includes a total market share analysis for 2018 by identifying the top participants in the process gas and industrial gas compressors market.

Furthermore, it analyzes five major growth opportunities that are likely to influence compressor manufacturers' market position in the coming years. For the study, a specific methodology comprised of discussions with the senior management of compressor manufacturers, supported by secondary research, has been followed.

This study identifies, analyzes, and evaluates the existing and upcoming trends having an impact on the global compressors market. Amid uncertain economic conditions and revival of investments in key end-user industries such as oil and gas and chemicals, it seeks to provide insights into the growth prospects for compressor manufacturers for the year 2019. It discusses the product, market, technology, and regional trends impacting the industry's growth rate and also analyzes the key trends in various end-user markets.



Some of the key trends analyzed in the study are the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation, energy efficiency, the impact of oil prices, and trade war. IIoT is a major trend affecting compressor manufacturers, as end-users continue to emphasize on improving their plant maintenance and curb operational expenditure (OPEX). Realizing that the future of manufacturing is likely to be driven by IIoT, companies today have concerns with regard to data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and return on investment (ROI) achieved from these solutions.



Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments: Industrial air compressors and process gas compressors and their sub-segments that include reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal compressors

Regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets of North America , Latin America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia-Pacific

, , , and , and End-user markets including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, life sciences, general manufacturing, food and beverage, and construction and mining

New product capabilities such as smart compressors and real-time monitoring and integration of advanced analytics

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main factors that will influence the size and direction of the global compressors market in 2019?

What is the outlook for the compressors market in each region for 2019?

Which are the major end-users driving the demand for compressors in 2019?

Who are the main competitors in the industrial air and process gas compressors markets?

What are the qualitative and quantitative trends affecting the global compressors market?

How are emerging regions being served, or underserved, by compressor manufacturers?

What are the key growth opportunities for compressor manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights of 2018 - Global Compressors Market Overview

Top Predictions for 2019

2018 and 2019 Market Revenue

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Product Definitions

End-user Industry Definitions

3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019

Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest-growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

4. Global Compressors Market - An Overview

Global Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast

Global Process Gas (PG) Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast

Global Industrial Air Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast

Global PG Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Global Industrial Air Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Key Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry - Upstream

Key Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry - Midstream and Downstream

Key Trends in the Power Generation Industry

Key Trends in the Petrochemicals and Chemicals Industry

Key Trends in the Food and Beverage Industry

Key Trends in the Construction and Mining Industry

5. Assessment of Regional Trends

Regional Trends - PG and Industrial Air Compressors Markets

6. Global Compressors Market - Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Industrial Air Compressors' Market Share

Competitive Analysis - Process Gas Compressors' Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy-efficient Compressors

Growth Opportunity 2 - Real-time Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4 - Industrial Mobility

Growth Opportunity 5 - Compressor Analytics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Key Conclusions

9. Appendix



