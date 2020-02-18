Global Compressor Rental Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Compressor Rental market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Reciprocating, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Reciprocating will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reciprocating will reach a market size of US$68.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$448 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acme Fabcon India Private Limited; Aggreko PLC; Ashtead Group Plc.; Atlas Copco AB; Caterpillar, Inc.; Coates Hire; Herc Rentals Inc.; Ingersoll-Rand plc; United Rentals, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Compressor Rental Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ACME FABCON INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

AGGREKO PLC

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC.

ATLAS COPCO AB

CATERPILLAR

COATES HIRE

HERC RENTALS

INGERSOLL-RAND PLC

UNITED RESIN CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

