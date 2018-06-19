Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps in US$ by the following Product Categories/Segments: Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors, & Dynamic Compressors, and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps, & Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps).



The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Compressors (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transportation, HVAC, Energy, & Others), and Vacuum Pumps (Semiconductor, Industrial, & R&D Labs). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 316 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â ANEST IWATA Corporation

- Agilent Technologies Inc.

- ATLAS COPCO AB

- Bristol Compressors International, Inc.

- Burckhardt Compression AG

- Busch, LLC



COMPRESSORS AND VACUUM PUMPS MCP-1146 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Indispensability of High Pressure Air in Industries & Commercial Establishments Sustains the Prominence of Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Table 1: Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide (In GWh/Year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Slow Recovery in Industrial YoY Production Growth To Nudge Focus On New Strategies to Upgrade Productive Plant Assets, Including Compressed Air Systems: Industrial Production Growth (In %) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Years 2013 through 2017 1H (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges

Table 3: Encouraging Growth Forecast for Companies with Winning Culture Anchored to Innovation Even Amidst a Struggling Global Economy: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2015-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence

Table 4: In Pursuit of Growth in Volatile Times, Compressor & Vacuum Pump Manufacturers Face the Necessity to Step-Up Innovation and Product R&D: Tracking Global Volatility in Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1Q 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Noteworthy Market Trends & Drivers

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Table 5: High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (In US$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry Encourages Gains in Demand for Vacuum and Compressed Air

Table 6: Strong Commercial Refrigeration Industry Drives Demand Opportunity for Refrigeration Compressors: World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Stable Outlook for the Packaged Foods & Beverage Industry to Sustain Demand for Vacuum & Compressed Air in Myriad Food Production Applications: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for Compressor Stations

Table 8: Planned Expansion of Energy Transmission Networks to Spur Establishment of Compressor Stations Throughout the Length of the Pipeline to Maintain Operating Pressure of the Pipeline & Ensure Optimum Throughput of Oil & Gas Through Pipes: Active and Planned Pipeline Construction Projects Worldwide (In Miles) by Geographic Region for Gas Pipelines, Crude Oil Pipelines & Petroleum Products/Feedstock Pipelines As of the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market

Table 9: Steep Decline & Expected Recovery in Crude Oil Prices Provide a Rich Mixture of Opportunities and Challenges for Compressors & Vacuum Pumps: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 Through 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Rise in Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression Solutions in Power Generation Plants

Table 10: Continuous Rise in World Energy Consumption to Spur Investments in the Energy Sector & Drive Demand for Power Plant Compressors: World Energy Consumption (In Quadrillion BTU (British thermal unit)) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: The Over US$12 Trillion Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Projected by 2030 Sets the Right Business Climate for Compressors in the Power Generation Sector: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) between the period 2013-2030 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology & Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors

Table 12: Growing Installations of Wind Power Plants to Aid Compressed-Air Energy Storage Technology Takeoff and Boost Demand for Compressors: World Installed Base of Wind Power Energy (In GW) for the Years 2010, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Mining Compressors

Table 13: Much Awaited Promise of a Turnaround in Mining Industry Prospects to Strengthen Baseline Growth of Compressors in Mining Applications: World Mining Industry CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012 Through 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Robust Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Instrument Air Compressor

Table 14: Stable Gains in Semiconductor CAPEX to Step Up Demand for Compressed Air as a Vital Utility in Semiconductor Cleanroom Facilities: CAPEX in the Global Semiconductor Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants

Table 15: Projected Growth in Volume Serial Production of Automobiles to Spur Machine Room Requirements for Compressors: Breakdown of Global Automobile Production (In 000 Units) the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Outlook for Commercial Aircraft Production Bodes Well for Compressors in the Aerospace Sector

Table 16: Strong New Engine Production & Engine Maintenance Activities to Generate Demand for Compressors: Global Aircraft Engine Market (In US$ Billion) Breakdown by New Engine & Engine MRO for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems

Table 17: Robust Spending on Healthcare Services & the Ensuing Focus On Developing, Modernizing and Upgrading Health Systems to Create Opportunities for Medical Air Compressors: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) in Emerging and Developed Economies for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation & Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors

Table 18: Growing Spending on Implementation of Smart Factory Solutions Drives Opportunities for Smart Compressors: World Market for Smart Factory Solutions (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Technology Innovations Benefit Market Growth

Key Market Share Findings

Table 19: World Market for Compressors & Vacuum Pumps (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Atlas Copco, Ingersoll, Ulvac, Ebara, Gardner Denver, Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd., Donper Group, Burckhardt, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Market for Scroll Compressors (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Technology Leader â€œEmerson Climate Technologiesâ€ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Market for Vacuum Pumps (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Ingersoll Rand Launches New Rotary Screw Air Compressors

Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces New Diaphragm Pumps

Atlas Copco Introduces High Performance Multiple Dry Claw Vacuum Pumps

Edwards Unveils New Generation Vacuum Pumps

Embraco Introduces Fullmotion X Compressor

GEA Launches Compressors for Hydrocarbons

Gardner Denver Unveils New Compressor

Tecumseh Launches New Low/Medium Temperature Compressors

Tecumseh Launches Compressors for Hydrocarbon Refrigerants

Emerson to Launch Two-stage Compressor

EBARA Unveils New Dry Vacuum Pump

Becker Pumps Launches U 5 Series Vacuum Pumps

Kaeser Introduces Redesigned Rotary Screw Compressors

Tecumseh Launches Refrigerator Compressor

Emerson Introduces Variable Speed Compressor & Motor Control Drive

Emerson Unveils Reciprocating Hermetic Compressor

Atlas Copco Introduces New Compressor for Geothermal Drilling

Ingersoll Rand Launches Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor

Atlas Copco Introduces New Line of Vacuum Pumps

Ingersoll Rand Launches New Line of Fixed Speed Rotary Screw Compressor

Busch Launches New Hygienic Vacuum Pump

Pfeiffer Launches Roots Vacuum Pumps

Tecumseh Launches High Capacity & Efficiency Compressors



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Gardner Denver Takes Over LeROI Compressors

Atlas Copco Inaugurates Manufacturing Facility in the US

Atlas Copco Acquires Pressure Compressores

Nidec to Take Over Secop Group

Sulzer Acquires Ensival Moret

Burckhardt Compression Acquires KS Industrie- und Kompressorenservice

KJLCÂ® Partners with Brooks Automation

Atlas Copco Acquires Vacuum Business of Leybold

Atlas Copco Acquires Schneider Druckluft

Atlas Copco Takes Over Kohler Druckluft

WABCO Signs Agreement with Cummins

Atlas Copco Takes Over Scales Industrial Technologies

Atlas Copco Takes Over Air et Fluides Lyonnais

Atlas Copco Acquires FIAC

Atlas Copco Acquires Capitol Research Equipment

MCO Establishes New Company in Brazil

Atlas Copco Takes Over Innovative Vacuum Solutions

Atlas Copco to Take Over Vacuum Business of Oerlikon

Copco Takes Over Air Supply Systems

Atlas Copco Takes Over Air Repair Sales and Services Limited

Atlas Copco Establishes Vacuum Solutions Facility in China

MCO Commences Operation at its Compressor Facility in the US



5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS

ANEST IWATA Corporation (Japan)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

ATLAS COPCO AB (Sweden)

Bristol Compressors International, Inc. (USA)

Burckhardt Compression AG. (Switzerland)

Busch, LLC (USA)

Calsonic Kinsey Corp. (Japan)

Donper Group (China)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

Embraco SA (Brazil)

Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Howden Group (UK)

Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd. (China)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Italvacuum (Italy)

Kaeser Kompressoren GmbH (Germany)

Mattei Compressors, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) (Japan)

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH (Germany)

PIAB AB (Sweden)

Secop GmbH (Germany)

SIEMENS AG (Germany)

Desser-Rand Group Inc. (USA)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sundyne Corporation (USA)

Tecumseh Products Company (USA)

ULVAC Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd. (China)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Compressors by Product Segment - Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Compressors by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Positive Displacement Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Positive Displacement Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dynamic Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Dynamic Compressors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Dynamic Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Vacuum Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rotary Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Rotary Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Rotary Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diffusion Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Diffusion Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Diffusion Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By End-Use Industry

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transportation, HVAC, Energy, Pharmaceutical/Medical and Other Industries Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Compressors by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transportation, HVAC, Energy, Pharmaceutical/Medical and Other Industries Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Compressors by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transportation, HVAC, Energy, Pharmaceutical/ Medical and Other Industries Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Pumps by End-Use Industry - Semiconductors, Industrial, and R&D Labs Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Vacuum Pumps by End-Use Industry - Semiconductors, Industrial, and R&D Labs Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Vacuum Pumps by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Semiconductors, Industrial, and R&D Labs Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Research Findings

Table 67: Leading Players in the U.S. Air Compressors Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Dresser Rand, Gardner Denver and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Compressors Used in the Oil and Gas Industry in North America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Compressor Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Turbo Compressors Used in the Oil and Gas Industry in North America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by End-User (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Reciprocating Compressors Used in the Oil and Gas Industry in North America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by End-User (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rotary Screw Compressors Used in the Oil and Gas Industry in North America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by End-User (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Japanese Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: European Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: European 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: European Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: European 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: French Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: French 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: German Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Italvacuum - A Key Italian Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Italian Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Howden Group - A Key UK Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: UK Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: UK 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Spanish Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Russian Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Chinese Piston Compressors Market

Market Restraints

Diaphragm Compressors Market

Screw Compressors Market

Sliding Vane Compressors

Turbo Compressors Market

Scroll Compressor Market

Gas Compressor Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Chinese Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Indian Market Overview

Centrifugal Compressor Market

Challenges facing the Indian Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Indian Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Singapore

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 123: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Embraco Sa (Brazil) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 126: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Latin American Historic Review for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Compressors (Positive Displacement Compressors and Dynamic Compressors) and Vacuum Pumps (Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Diffusion Vacuum Pumps, Cryogenic Vacuum Pumps and Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 316 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 420) The United States (120) Canada (8) Japan (28) Europe (182) - France (16) - Germany (40) - The United Kingdom (30) - Italy (32) - Spain (9) - Rest of Europe (55) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (70) Middle East (5) Latin America (6) Africa (1)

