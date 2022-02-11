Global Compressors Market Growth Opportunities 2022: Real-time Monitoring for Increased Transparency in Operations

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compressors Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This outlook on compressors provides information on the total revenue generated in the compressors market. It discusses the impact of the coronavirus on key industries that deploy compressors, besides providing predictions for 2022.

The analyst has observed a direct correlation between energy security and economic development. Improved research and development efforts in generation and storage technologies and reduction in the cost of renewable technologies have made savings possible for compressor vendors. This is expected to result in end users being to spend more to ensure compressor efficiency. Many end users in process industries develop long-term strategies, and hence, tend to look at COVID-19 and other disruptions as being transient.



The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. A segment is included where each region is discussed. The study also provides three predictions on the market and provides action items for vendors to enable them to retain and improve their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights of Global Compressors

Challenges Faced by Global Compressors Due to COVID-19

Global Compressors - Actuals Versus Forecast

The 2021 Global Compressors Market - Post COVID-19 Outlook

Global Compressor Revenue

Air Compressors Market, Historical Sales and Forecasts

Process Gas Compressors Historical and Forecasts

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Their Economic Recovery

Growth Across Key Regions

Impact of COVID-19 on Compressor Revenue Forecasts

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on Compressors

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definitions

4. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Compressors

The Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions

Compressor Trends

5. Key Global Compressor Revenue Trends, 2021

Air Compressors Revenue Forecast by Sector

Process Gas Compressors Revenue Forecast by Sector

Key Performance Indicators for Compressors

Global Compressors Revenue by Region in 2021

Segment-wise Revenue Forecasts, 2019-2023

Competitive Analysis

6. Key Predictions for 2022

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

Key 2022 Compressor Market Trends

Prediction 1 - Market Recovery in Most Regions after 2021

Prediction 2 - Emission Regulations not the Immediate Priority for E&P Companies

Prediction 3 - Strengthening the Value Chain Across Regions

7. Compressors Segment Outlook 2021

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CO2 Emission Regulations and Tax - A Long-term Perspective

Key Parameters on Purchase and Use of Compressors

8. Regional Predictions, 2022

9. Air Compressors Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Air Compressors

Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Air Compressors - Companies to Watch Out For

10. Process Gas Compressors Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Process Gas Compressors

Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Process Gas Compressors - Companies to Watch Out For

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology and Evolving Business Models to Offer Improved Market Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Effective Servicing Requirements for Sustained Business Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 3 - Real-time Monitoring for Increased Transparency in Operations

12. Key Conclusions

