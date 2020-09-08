Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High End Slice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low End Slice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Mid End Slice Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Mid End Slice segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$839.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$977.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NeuroLogica Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by

Meeting Unique Imaging Needs

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Dampeners

Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners

Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive

Steady Market Adoption

Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced

Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT

Scanners

CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography

Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and

Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market

Growth

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth

Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging

Equipment in Developing Regions

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems

Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

NeuroLogica Corporation (USA)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate

Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners

Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in

Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption

The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market

Opportunities

Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant

Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Aging Population

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population

Lenience Towards Preventive Care

Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image

Quality and Improved Patient Care

Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in

Low-Doses

Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates

Analysis and Assessment

Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and

Accessibility on the Clinical Front

Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in

Endodontic Procedures

Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening

Strengthens Market Prospects

Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals

Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market

High Price of Advanced CT Scanners

Reimbursement Issues

Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales

Regulatory Issues

Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues

Effect of Radiation on Children

CT Scanning and FDA

Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and

Variable Detector Row

CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream

Medicine

Other Advancements in Cardiac CT

Other Recent Innovations in Brief

Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty

Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

