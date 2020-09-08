Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Industry
Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027
Sep 08, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High End Slice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low End Slice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Mid End Slice Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Mid End Slice segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$839.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$977.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Healthcare Americas
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NeuroLogica Corporation
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by
Meeting Unique Imaging Needs
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Dampeners
Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners
Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive
Steady Market Adoption
Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced
Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT
Scanners
CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography
Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and
Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market
Growth
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth
Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging
Equipment in Developing Regions
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems
Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
NeuroLogica Corporation (USA)
Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate
Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners
Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in
Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption
The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market
Opportunities
Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant
Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Aging Population
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image
Quality and Improved Patient Care
Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in
Low-Doses
Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates
Analysis and Assessment
Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and
Accessibility on the Clinical Front
Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in
Endodontic Procedures
Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening
Strengthens Market Prospects
Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals
Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market
High Price of Advanced CT Scanners
Reimbursement Issues
Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales
Regulatory Issues
Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues
Effect of Radiation on Children
CT Scanning and FDA
Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and
Variable Detector Row
CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream
Medicine
Other Advancements in Cardiac CT
Other Recent Innovations in Brief
Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty
Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: High End Slice (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: High End Slice (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: High End Slice (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Low End Slice (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low End Slice (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Low End Slice (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mid End Slice (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mid End Slice (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mid End Slice (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cone Beam (CBCT) (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cone Beam (CBCT) (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cone Beam (CBCT) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oncology (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Oncology (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oncology (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Neurology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Neurology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Neurology (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Cardiology (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Cardiology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Cardiology (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Musculoskeletal (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Musculoskeletal (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Musculoskeletal (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Diagnostics Imaging Centers (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Diagnostics Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Diagnostics Imaging Centers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Ambulatory Imaging Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: Ambulatory Imaging Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Ambulatory Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 45: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: United States Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 48: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 56: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Computed
Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 59: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Japan in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computed
Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computed
Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 65: Japanese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Chinese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 69: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 83: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 86: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 89: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 94: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 97: German Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: German Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Italian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 108: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 131: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in US$
Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Russian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 141: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 146: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 152: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Australian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis in
India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 179: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 183: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 186: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 187: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 200: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 202: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 203: Latin American Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 204: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 215: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 218: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Brazilian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
