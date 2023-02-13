Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030
Feb 13, 2023, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN
Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. High End Slice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Low End Slice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Healthcare Americas
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NeuroLogica Corporation
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by
Meeting Unique Imaging Needs
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Dampeners
Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners
Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive
Steady Market Adoption
Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced
Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT
Scanners
CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography
Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and
Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market
Growth
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth
Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging
Equipment in Developing Regions
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems
Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
NeuroLogica Corporation (USA)
Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate
Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners
Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in
Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption
The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market
Opportunities
Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant
Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Aging Population
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image
Quality and Improved Patient Care
Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in
Low-Doses
Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates
Analysis and Assessment
Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and
Accessibility on the Clinical Front
Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in
Endodontic Procedures
Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening
Strengthens Market Prospects
Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals
Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market
High Price of Advanced CT Scanners
Reimbursement Issues
Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales
Regulatory Issues
Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues
Effect of Radiation on Children
CT Scanning and FDA
Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and
Variable Detector Row
CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream
Medicine
Other Advancements in Cardiac CT
Other Recent Innovations in Brief
Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty
Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for High End Slice by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for High End Slice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Low End Slice by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Low End Slice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mid
End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mid End Slice by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Mid End Slice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cone
Beam (CBCT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cone Beam (CBCT) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cone Beam (CBCT) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Cardiology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Musculoskeletal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Musculoskeletal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Musculoskeletal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostics Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Diagnostics Imaging Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Diagnostics Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Imaging Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 40: World Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam
(CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging
Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End
Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End
Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone
Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,
Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)
Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers
and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography
(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article