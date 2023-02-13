NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. High End Slice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Low End Slice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- Canon Medical Systems Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Hitachi Healthcare Americas

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- NeuroLogica Corporation

- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

- Siemens Healthineers

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by

Meeting Unique Imaging Needs

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Dampeners

Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners

Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive

Steady Market Adoption

Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced

Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT

Scanners

CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography

Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and

Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market

Growth

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth

Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging

Equipment in Developing Regions

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems

Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

NeuroLogica Corporation (USA)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate

Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners

Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in

Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption

The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market

Opportunities

Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant

Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Aging Population

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population

Lenience Towards Preventive Care

Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image

Quality and Improved Patient Care

Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in

Low-Doses

Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates

Analysis and Assessment

Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and

Accessibility on the Clinical Front

Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in

Endodontic Procedures

Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening

Strengthens Market Prospects

Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals

Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market

High Price of Advanced CT Scanners

Reimbursement Issues

Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales

Regulatory Issues

Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues

Effect of Radiation on Children

CT Scanning and FDA

Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and

Variable Detector Row

CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream

Medicine

Other Advancements in Cardiac CT

Other Recent Innovations in Brief

Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty

Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for High End Slice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for High End Slice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Low End Slice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Low End Slice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mid

End Slice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mid End Slice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Mid End Slice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cone

Beam (CBCT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cone Beam (CBCT) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cone Beam (CBCT) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Musculoskeletal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Musculoskeletal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Musculoskeletal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Diagnostics Imaging Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Diagnostics Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Imaging Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 40: World Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam

(CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging

Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Imaging Centers for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Technology - High End

Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Technology - High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End

Slice and Cone Beam (CBCT) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High End Slice, Low End Slice, Mid End Slice and Cone

Beam (CBCT) for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology,

Musculoskeletal and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory Imaging Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT)

Scanners by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

and Ambulatory Imaging Centers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography

(CT) Scanners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers and Ambulatory

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397855/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker