Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030 from $5.8 Billion in 2022 - Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Finite Element Analysis (FEA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): A Prelude
- CAE Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Segment Leads Global Market
- Cloud Deployment Model to Witness High Growth
- Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions
- Benefits of Integrated CAE Software Solutions in Reducing Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls
- Finite Element Analysis Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
- Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market
- Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for CAE Market
- Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market
- Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market
- CAE Simplifies Engineering Design
- Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development
- Automotive Industry Leads the CAE Market
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
- While Short-term Outlook Remains Challenged due to Pandemic, Aerospace Sector Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in the Long Run
- Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electronics Industry Presents Opportunities for CAE Software Market
- Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for Electronics Industry
- Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging
- AI in CAE to Address Challenges of Engineering Processes
- Value Added Resellers (VAR) Positively Impact CAE Market in Varied End-Use Industries
- Challenges Confronting CAE Market
- Availability of Open Source Software Restrains CAE Market Growth
Share this article