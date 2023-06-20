Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030 from $5.8 Billion in 2022 - Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Finite Element Analysis (FEA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): A Prelude

CAE Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Segment Leads Global Market

Cloud Deployment Model to Witness High Growth

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions

Benefits of Integrated CAE Software Solutions in Reducing Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls

Finite Element Analysis Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for CAE Market

Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market

CAE Simplifies Engineering Design

Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development

Automotive Industry Leads the CAE Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

While Short-term Outlook Remains Challenged due to Pandemic, Aerospace Sector Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in the Long Run

Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electronics Industry Presents Opportunities for CAE Software Market

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for Electronics Industry

Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging

AI in CAE to Address Challenges of Engineering Processes

Value Added Resellers (VAR) Positively Impact CAE Market in Varied End-Use Industries

Challenges Confronting CAE Market

Availability of Open Source Software Restrains CAE Market Growth

