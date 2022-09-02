Global Computer Assisted Coding Market to Reach $7.04 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Computer Assisted Coding Market (2022-2027) by Products and Services, Mode of Delivery, Application, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Computer Assisted Coding Market is estimated to be USD 4.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.04 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.31%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Computer Assisted Coding Market is segmented based on Products and Services, Mode of Delivery, Application, End Users, and Geography.

By Products and Services, the market is classified into Software and Services.

By Mode of Delivery, the market is classified into Web-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, and Cloud-Based Solutions.

By Application, the market is classified into Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding, Management Reporting and Analytics, and Clinical Coding Auditing.

By End Users, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Payers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Computer Assisted Coding Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Computer Assisted Coding Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of CAC Solutions to Shorten Healthcare Costs

Increasing Acquisition of EHR Systems

Increasing Attention on Physician Computer-Assisted Coding in Outpatient Settings

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Lack of On-Site and In-House CAC Domain Knowledge

Opportunities

Natural Language Processing-Enabled CAC Solutions

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Challenges

Reluctance Among Healthcare Providers in Emerging Markets to Adopt CAC Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, By Products and Services



7 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, By Mode of Delivery



8 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, By Application



9 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, By End Users



10 Americas' Computer Assisted Coding Market



11 Europe's Computer Assisted Coding Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Computer Assisted Coding Market



13 APAC's Computer Assisted Coding Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Alpha II, LLC

AltexSoft

Craneware, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Coronis IT Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Dolbey Systems, Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

ezDI, Inc.

ForeSee Medical, Inc.

G2.com, Inc.

HRS, Inc.

iMedX, Inc.

KLAS Research, LLC

McKesson Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Hyland Software, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Precyse Solutions LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

ZyDoc Medical Transcription, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by7qmj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets