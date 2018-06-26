Global Computer Parental Control Market 2017-2025: Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion

The global parental control market was valued at around USD 1,400 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 3,300 million by 2025. The global parental control market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 11.5% between 2017 and 2025.

The on-premises segment dominated the parental control market in 2016. The cloud segment is growing at a rapid rate thus expected to be the most attractive segment of the market within the forecast period. The cloud solutions are accessed via the internet and are usually hosted by a third-party vendor. Comparatively, the cloud-based services have reduced hardware, software, and internal IT needs

Windows dominated the parental control market with a major share of over 39.5% in 2016. Family Safety is part of Windows Live Essentials which can be used independently. The software allows the parents to schedule usage, control the games that are played, and block the unwanted apps thus increasing its utilization.

In the year 2016, computer segment held more than 42% of the market share thus dominating the parental control market. Smartphone anticipates being the second most attractive segment within the forecasted period owing to the increased use of the smartphones that are embedded with full-featured internet browsers and downloadable applications.

Residential segment dominated the parental control market with around 44% of the total market share in 2016 and is further expected to maintain this trend over the forecast period. The commercial segment held the second largest share with over 38% of total market share in 2016. The home users and the school administration increasingly use the parental control software for controlling the web resources that are used by small kids.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Parental Controls Market - Market Dynamics

4 Competitive Landscape

5 Parental Control Market - Deployment Type Analysis

6 Parental Control Market - Platform Analysis

7 Parental Control Market - Type Analysis

8 Parental Control Market - End-Users Analysis

9 Parental Control Market - Regional Analysis





10 Company Profiles

ATT Inc.

Avanquest S.A.

AVAST Software s.r.o.

Bitdefender

CLEAN ROUTER

Circle Media Inc.

Webroot Inc.

DLink

Dojo

Google LLC

IwantSoft, Inc.

Kaspersky

KidLogger.net

McAfee

Mobicip

Net Nanny

Verizon

Sprint

Netgear Inc.

OpenDNS, Inc.

Qustodio LLC

Safer Kid , Inc.

, Inc. Symantec Corporation

T-Mobile US, Inc.

