Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Agrochemical, Explosives, Automotive, and Electronics Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concentrated nitric acid market is expected to reach an estimated $22.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global concentrated nitric acid market looks promising with opportunities in the agrochemical, explosives, automotive, and electronics markets.  The major drivers for this market are growing usage of polyurethane foam, synthetic rubber, and elastomers in the automobile industry, increasing need for ammonium nitrate, and growing use in the chemical and aerospace sectors.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies concentrated nitric acid companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Insights

  • Ammonium nitrate will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to wide application in fertilizers and explosives.
  • Within this market, agrochemicals will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for nitrogen fertilizers from the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.
  • APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of the regional manufacturers of concentrated nitric acid, such as Hanwha Corporation, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical stock, and Ube Industries in the region.

Features of the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Concentrated nitric acid market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Concentrated nitric acid market size by type, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Concentrated nitric acid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, end use industry, and regions for the concentrated nitric acid market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the concentrated nitric acid market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Type
3.3.1: Strong Nitric Acid
3.3.2: Fuming Nitric Acid
3.4: Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Application
3.4.1: Ammonium Nitrate
3.4.2: Adipic Acid
3.4.3: Nitrobenzene
3.4.4: Toluene Diisocyanate
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Agrochemicals
3.5.2: Explosives
3.5.3: Automotive
3.5.4: Electronics
3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Region
4.2: North American Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
4.2.2: North American Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry: Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Electronics, and Others
4.3: European Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
4.3.1: European Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Application: Ammonium Nitrate, Adipic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Diisocyanate, and Others
4.3.2: European Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry: Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Electronics, and Others
4.4: APAC Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
4.4.1: APAC Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Application: Ammonium Nitrate, Adipic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Diisocyanate, and Others
4.4.2: APAC Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry: Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Electronics, and Others
4.5: ROW Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
4.5.1: ROW Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Application: Ammonium Nitrate, Adipic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Diisocyanate, and Others
4.5.2: ROW Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry: Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Electronics, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Agrium
7.2: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
7.3: Hanwha
7.4: Koch Fertilizers
7.5: LSB Industries
7.6: National Chemical Group
7.7: OCI
7.8: Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock
7.9: Ube Industries
7.10: Yara International

