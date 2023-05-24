Global Concrete Admixtures Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global concrete admixtures market grew from $14.79 billion in 2022 to $15.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The concrete admixtures market is expected to grow to $18.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Major players in the chemical admixtures market are Sika AG, BASF SE, CICO Technologies, RPM International, Fosroc Inc., Mapei SpA, CHRYSO S.A.S, Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Cemex S.a.b. De C.v., Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co Ltd., Buildtech Products, Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Polisan Kimya San A.S, and Flowcrete Group Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Concrete admixture market consists of sales of chemical-based admixture and mineral-based admixture. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Concrete admixtures are natural or manufactured chemicals or additives added during concrete mixing to enhance specific properties such as workability, durability, or early/final strength of the fresh or hardened concrete. Concrete admixture is a construction material composed of cement, fine aggregates (sand) and coarse aggregates (small stones) mixed with water which hardens with time.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the concrete admixture market in 2022. The regions covered in the chemical admixtures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of concrete admixtures are water reducing admixtures, water-proofing admixtures, accelerating admixtures, air-entraining agents, retarding admixtures, and others. Water-reducing admixture refers to admixtures usually reduce the required water content for a concrete mixture by about 5 to 10%. Consequently, concrete containing a water-reducing admixture needs less water to reach a required slump. It is applied through reinforced and non-reinforced process, and used in several sectors such as commercial, residential, infrastructure, and industrial.



The increasing demand from the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the concrete admixture market going forward. Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Concrete admixture enables the construction business to speed up the entire project by facilitating the establishment of climate-controlled facilities and enhancing specific properties of fresh or hardened concrete.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand from the construction sector will drive the concrete admixture market growth.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete admixture market. Remarkable advances in the technology of cement materials, mineral additions, and admixtures, combined with advancements in production methods, have resulted in a diverse range of high-performance concretes capable of providing cost-effective, environmentally sound solutions for the most demanding applications.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new products to strengthen their market position. For instance, In June 2021, CEMEX, a Mexico-based company that manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete, launched "Vertua Ultra Zero" concrete using cutting-edge technology. This technology reduces its carbon footprint by reducing carbon footprint by 70%, neutralizing the remaining 30% through off-setting efforts. Vertua Ultra Zero concrete is a fundamental step in achieving 2050 goal of delivering net-zero CO2 concrete globally.



The countries covered in the chemical admixtures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Concrete Admixtures Market Characteristics



3. Concrete Admixtures Market Trends And Strategies



4. Concrete Admixtures Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Concrete Admixtures Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Concrete Admixtures Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Concrete Admixtures Market



5. Concrete Admixtures Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Concrete Admixtures Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Concrete Admixtures Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Concrete Admixtures Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Water Reducing Admixtures

Water-Proofing Admixtures

Accelerating Admixtures

Air-Entraining Agents

Retarding Admixtures

Other Types

6.2. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Re-Inforced Concrete

Non Re-Inforced Concrete

6.3. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

7. Concrete Admixtures Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6ggc7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets