Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Report 2021: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2013-2024

The concrete bonding agents market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the concrete bonding agents market looks promising with opportunities in the repairing, flooring, decorative, and marine applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing repairing and maintenance of old buildings and growth in infrastructure facilities in emerging economies.



Some of the concrete bonding agents companies profiled in this report include Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, and The Quikrete Companies, Inc., and others.



Some of the features of Concrete Bonding Agents Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Concrete bonding agents market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Concrete bonding agents market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, agent type, and region

Market size by application, agent type, and region Regional analysis: Concrete bonding agents market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Concrete bonding agents market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for concrete bonding agents in the concrete bonding agents market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for concrete bonding agents in the concrete bonding agents market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, concrete bonding agents in the concrete bonding agents market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, concrete bonding agents in the concrete bonding agents market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the concrete bonding agent market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the concrete bonding agent market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the concrete bonding agent market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this concrete bonding agent market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the concrete bonding agent market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the concrete bonding agent market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the concrete bonding agent market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the concrete bonding agent market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Agent Type:

3.3.1: Cementitious Latex Based

3.3.2: Epoxy Based

3.4: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Application:

3.4.1: Repairing

3.4.2: Flooring

3.4.3: Decorative

3.4.4: Marine



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Region

4.2: North American Concrete Bonding Agents Market

4.2.1: Market by Agent Type: Cementitious Latex Based and Epoxy Based

4.2.2: Market by Application: Repairing, Flooring, Decorative, and Marine

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Concrete Bonding Agents Market

4.4: APAC Concrete Bonding Agents Market

4.5: ROW Concrete Bonding Agents Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Agent Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sika AG

7.2: Fosroc International Ltd.

7.3: Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

7.4: Mapei S.P.A.

7.5: BASF SE

7.6: Lafargeholcim

7.7: The DOW Chemical Company

7.8: DOW Corning Corporation

7.9: GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

7.10: The Euclid Chemical Company



