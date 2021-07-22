Global Concrete Pump Market growth in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The report on the concrete pump market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cities evolving into megacities.

The concrete pump market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth in the construction of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete pump market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The concrete pump market covers the following areas:

Concrete Pump Market Sizing

Concrete Pump Market Forecast

Concrete Pump Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Concord Concrete Pumps Inc.

JUNJIN Corp.

KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal

Robert Bosch GmbH

SANY Group

SCHWING GmbH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stationary concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialized concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Truck-mounted concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

