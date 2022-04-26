Global Condition Monitoring Device Market (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Condition Monitoring Device Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Condition monitoring in healthcare refers to leveraging real-time data for diagnosing an individual's health or monitoring environmental conditions essential for the transportation of pharmaceutical products such as biologics.

There are several condition monitoring devices that are used for patient monitoring, such as blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, and electrocardiography (ECG) monitors. They consist of mostly self-testing devices that constantly help in monitoring data to assess and evaluate better outcomes. There are several advantages of using these remote monitoring devices. They help in reducing the costs and save time for the efficient monitoring of the health condition of an individual.



Besides patient monitoring, condition monitoring devices help in monitoring environmental parameters which are essential for developing pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical products such as biologics and samples are sensitive to a wider range of parameters such as heat, humidity, and light. Hence, cold chain systems are used for improving and ensuring precise temperature monitoring, data logging, and cold chain monitoring for preserving the integrity of pharmaceutical products.



Market Dynamics

Key market players are focused on launching new condition monitoring devices which can be used in homecare settings. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. For instance, on January 21, 2021, Tyto Care, a telehealth company, launched Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO2) medical device for measuring the heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels remotely. The device facilitates blood oxygen examination in home setting with real-time results. Thus, the virtual examination solution can be suitable for patients with chronic lungs & heart conditions, as well as the Covid-19, and help the patients in avoiding hospital and clinic visits.



