Global Condom Market to Reach Revenues of Over $12 billion During the Period 2018−2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global condom market is expected to reach over $12 billionby 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 9% during 2018−2024.The research report offers market size in terms of both revenue and unit volume during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global condom market is likely to realize an absolute growth of 121% - a phenomenon leap of over $7 billion revenue between 2014 and 2024. Buoyed by the demand from institutional buyers (USAID, UNFPA, NGOs, and private agencies), the overall shipment of institutional condoms is expected to reach over 39 billion units by 2024, witnessing an absolute growth of 65% between 2018 and 2024. The female condoms market is expected to register a high CAGR of about 21% during the forecast period. The market remains highly concentrated in Africa with the institutional demand accounting for almost 95% of the overall unit consumption in 2018. Spurred by innovations such as flavors and designs, the demand for branded condoms in the commercial market is likely to register a CAGR of over 11% globally during the period 2018-2024. The increasing visibility of condoms in mass-market retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Tesco, Sainsbury's; drug retailers such as Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Boots; and e-commerce websites such as Amazon and eBay hasaided in market growth. Further, growing advertising and promotional activities on social media platforms are likely to boost the demand for condoms further world over.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue and Units | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by product, end-user, distribution, material, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 26 othervendors.

Condom Market – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentationby product, end-user,material, distribution, and geography.

The female condoms segment is gaining popularity and is expected to contribute about 1.96% in terms of revenue by 2024.

The global female condom market will post a CAGR of over 21% in terms of revenue during 2018–2024.

Market Segmentation by Product

Male Condom

Female Condom

Market Segmentation by End-user

Branded

Institutional

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Market Segmentation by Material

Latex

Non-latex

Polyurethane

Polyisoprene

Nitrile

Lambskin

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

APAC

MEA

Europe

Latin America

Condom Market – Dynamics

The introduction of female condoms has created a new market segment itself, though the adoption is at the nascent stage. The segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2018−2024. With organizations actively seeking to commercialize the scale of production and usage of female condoms, the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling MarketGrowth:

Popularity of Sex Education Programs increasing Awareness

High Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Innovative Condom Designs

Efforts toward Family Planning and Birth Control

Condom Market –Geography

In 2018, APAC was the largest segment of the global condom market, accounting for the highest market shares in terms of revenue and unit shipment. The penetration of sexual wellness products in North America remains high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. The European market is characterized by high demand for premium condoms. However, the stringent government regulations will remain a hindrance to market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Russia



Italy



Spain



Poland



Sweden



Portugal



Netherlands



Norway



Denmark



Turkey

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



Malaysia



Indonesia



Singapore



South Korea



Thailand



Myanmar



Sri Lanka



Taiwan



Vietnam



Cambodia



Philippines



New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Nigeria



Kenya



Algeria



Ethiopia

Major Vendors in the global market:

Church & Dwight

LifeStyles

Reckitt Benckiser

Okamoto Industries

Other vendors include MAPA (BILLY BOY),Convex Latex, Cupid Limited, Fuji Latex, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare Ltd, Innova Quality, IXu, KarexBerhad, LELO, MTLC Latex, Sagami Rubber Industries, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus, Silk Parasol, StaySafe Condoms, STRATA Various Product Design, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, Tianjin Condombao, Veru (The Female Health Company), Innolatex, Nulatex, and Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.

