Global Condoms Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Condoms in Units and US$ by the following Product Segments: Male Condoms, and Female Condoms.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

- HLL Lifecare Limited

- Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Karex Berhad

- Okamoto Industries



CONDOMS MCP-3209 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Male Condoms

Female Condoms



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Snapshots

Condoms: Becoming a Way of Life

Table 1: Condoms Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Latex and Non-latex Condoms (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Condoms Market Exhibits Substantial Growth

Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Table 2: Global Condoms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, United States, Canada, Japan, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Region Continues to Dominate Condoms Market

Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries - A Major Challenge

Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage

Table 3: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Population Statistics by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries

Rising Usage of Condoms for Family Planning Spurs Market Expansion

Table 6: Global Condoms and Other Contraceptives Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment - Oral Contraceptives, Condoms, Implants/Injections and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 7: HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: HIV Prevalence among the Global Adult Population: 2011-2016

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Table 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 11: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use

Key Market Trends

Promising Attempts to Develop Next-Generation Condoms

Female Condoms Witness Healthy Growth

Female Condoms: Empowering the Woman of Today

Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use

Resistance to the Use of Female Condoms

Promoting Usage

Collaboration with International Organizations Proves Beneficial

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific: The Rapidly Growing Market for Female Condoms

Competition Heats Up in the Female Condoms Market

Female Condoms Market ABuzz with Innovations

Select Female Condom Brands Worldwide: A Comparison

Online Sales of Female Condoms Accelerate

Condoms Become More Ecofriendly

Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity

Are Flavored Condoms Really Good?

Growth in Sexually-Active Demographic Spurs Demand for Flavored Condoms

Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Condoms Retail



3. COMPETITION

Competitive Scenario

Table 12: Global Condoms Market by Leading Player (2017E): Percentage Market Share by Revenue for Reckitt Benckiser, Humanwell Healthcare (formerly Ansell), Church & Dwight, Okamoto, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Condom Manufacturers by Materials Used in Condoms

Table 13: Global Market for Condoms (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Commercial and Tender/Institutional Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Trends in a Nutshell

Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal

Select Leading Condom Products Globally

Skinless Skin from Crown

Skyn-LifeStyles

DoublePlay-LifeStyles

Extended Pleasure-Trojan

Supra - Trojan

Extra Sensitive-Durex

His N' Her- LifeStyles

Kimono Microthin

Condom Depot

Beyond Seven

Most Popular Condoms of 2017

GLYDE Organic Vanilla Flavored Condoms

ONE - Tantric Pleasure Condoms

Lelo Hex Condoms

Lovability Condoms

Trojan Fire and Ice—Dual Action Condoms

Durex RealFeel Condoms

Sir Richard`s Ultra-Thin Condoms

Trojan Magnum Bare-skin Lubricated Condoms

ONE - Mixed Pleasures Condoms

Trojan Ultra Ribbed Ecstasy Condoms

Love Light Glow-In-the-Dark Condoms

Kimono Textured Condom

Lucky Bloke Premium Thin Condom Sampler

Durian-Flavored Condoms

Aging Population Adds to Manufacturers' Concerns

Table 14: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975, 2000, 2025, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Capitalize on Healthcare-Related Role of Condoms

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment



4. PRODUCT PROFILE

Contraceptives: An Introduction

Forms of Contraception

Classification

Barrier Contraceptives

Prescription Contraceptives

Distribution Channels

Condoms Definition

Types of Condoms

Male Condom

Background and Development

Use of Penile Sheaths for Decoration and Protection

Penile Sheaths Used to Prevent Spread of Syphilis

Introduction of Condoms in 17th Century

Vulcanization, a Boost to Condom Technology

The US Commences Rubber Condom Production

Merrill Youngs and the First Trojan Brand

Advent of Latex Condoms

Avanti - The World's First Commercially Available Polyurethane Condom

Reality - The World's First Female Condom

Categories

Latex Condoms

Non-Latex Options

"Skin" Condom

Polyurethane (PU) Condom

Polyurethane vs. Latex

Relative Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Condom Types: Latex Condoms, Internal Plastic Condoms and External Plastic Condoms

The Female Condom

Brief History

A Valuable Extra Option

What is it?

Why is it used?

Who Uses it?

What do Users Think?

Higher Rating from Regular Users

Reality Check: Female Condom use Supported by Research

Advantages over Male Condom

What are the Problems Associated with Female Condom?

Novelty Condoms

Choosing Condoms and Using Them Effectively

Precautions to be Taken While Using Condoms

Condoms and STDs

Preventing Transmission of STDs

Condoms in the War against AIDS

Is the 'Safe-Sex' Concept a Hoax?

'Unsafe Protected Sex'

Alternatives to Condoms

Spermicides

Types of spermicides include:

Table 16: Effectiveness in Prevention of Pregnancy - Condom and Spermicide, Condom Alone and Spermicide Alone (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positives and Negatives of Condoms and Spermicides

Advantages:

Disadvantages:

Effectiveness of Condoms and Spermicides

In Birth Control

In Preventing STDs

Other Alternatives

Contraceptive Pills

Intra-Uterine Devices

Mirena: An Innovative Intrauterine Device

Implantables

Norplant, a Prescription Implantable Contraceptive

Important Regulations Governing Condom Exports

Regulatory Procedures in Select Countries



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Novel Panty Condom Provides More Control to Women

World's Thinnest Condoms

LELO HEX™ Re-engineered Condom

Novel Plant Fibre-Based Condoms

Galactic Cap

Hydrogels

Sustain Condoms from Sustain Natural

Condoms with Quick Applicator

Pronto Condom

Musical Condom



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Top Glove Corp to Launch Top Feel Condom

Foghat Launches Slow Ride Condoms

Restance Launches Playboy Branded Condoms

Industry giant Karex Introduces Nasi lemak-flavored Condoms

Manforce Launches Tangy and Tantalizing Pickle-Flavoured Condoms

Reckitt Benckiser Introduces Durex Jeans Condoms

Church & Dwight Introduces Latest Condom Innovation

Durex Introduces Eggplant-Flavoured Condoms

ONE Condoms Introduces 60 Perfect-fit Condom Sizes

HLL Lifecare Launches First Female Condom Velvet

Karex Bhd Rebrands and Re-Launches Custom-Fit Condoms

LifeStyles Condoms Unveils New Product Range



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TNR Sets Up New Factory in Asia

Karen Invests to raise Factory Automation

China Healthcare Acquires Majority Control in Scisky Company

Raymond Takes Over Ansell

Top Glove Corp. Enter into Condom Market

Chinese Consortium Acquires Ansell

Karex Acquires Line One Laboratories

Karex Acquires Pasante

Karex Acquires TheyFit LLC

RB Acquires Hypermarcas



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

HLL Lifecare Limited (India)

Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

Okamoto Industries (Japan)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK)

Veru, Inc. (USA)

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Guilin Latex Factory (China)

Guangzhou Double One Latex Products Co., Ltd. (China)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analytics in Units

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Bright Prospects Ahead for the US Condoms Market

Condoms- A Highly Concentrated Market

Table 23: The US Condom Sales by the Leading Player (2017)- Market Share Breakdown for Church and Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Humanwell Healthcare (formerly Ansell), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: The US Condom Sales in Drug Stores by Leading Player (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Church and Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Humanwell Healthcare (formerly Ansell), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: The US Condom Sales in Food Stores by Leading Player (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Church and Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Humanwell Healthcare (formerly Ansell), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HIV/AIDS Statistics - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 26: HIV Infection in the US: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: AIDS Stage 3 Diagnoses in the US: 2011-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends and Issues

Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity

Domestic Players Face Tough Competition from Foreign Brands

Use of Pleasure-Oriented Condoms on the Rise

Increased Public Awareness Campaigns to Spur Condoms Use

Suppliers Aim at Catching Them Young

Relentless Promotional Programs Drive Home the Point

Condoms Use Positioned as 'Fun, Inviting and Pleasurable'

Rising Use of Condoms amongst Teenagers

Other Common Pointers to Condom Usage

Noticeable Shift in Retail Marketing Techniques

New FDA Proposals for Condom Labeling

Commercial Outlets Dominate Condom Distribution

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 28: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: The US Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: The US 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 31: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The US Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: The US 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Table 34: Canadian Total Number of HIV Reported Cases and Diagnosis Rate: 2011-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

China's Growing Interest towards Foreign Brands Offers Boost to Japanese Condoms

Manufacturers Expand Capacity to Meet Growing Demand from Chinese

Ultra-Thin 0.01mm Condoms to be launched in Olympic 2020

Impact of Legalization of Oral Contraceptives

Major Condom Brands in Japan

Crown and Beyond Seven

Kimono Condoms

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

National Testing Labs Join Hands to Find Solutions for Improved Quality of Condom Testing

Table 47: European Market for Contraceptives (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment - Condoms, Implants/ Injections, Oral Contraceptives and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

AIDS/HIV STATS - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 48: New HIV Diagnoses and Rates per 100,000 Population by Country in Western Europe: 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: New HIV Diagnoses and Rates per 100,000 Population by Country in Central Europe: 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: New HIV Diagnoses and Rates per 100,000 Population by Country in Eastern Europe: 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Analytics in Units

Table 57: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 60: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: French Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 63: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: German Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 66: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Analytics in Units

Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Contraceptives - A Mature Market

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. - A Leading Player

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 73: The United Kingdom Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: The United Kingdom Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: The United Kingdom 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 76: The United Kingdom Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: The United Kingdom Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: The United Kingdom 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Analytics in Units

Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 81: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Spanish Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Analytics in Units

Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 85: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Russian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Analytics in Units

Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Condoms by Product Segment - Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Male Condoms and Female Condoms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising HIV/AIDS Prevalence

Table 93: Number of New HIV Infections in Asia-Pacific Region among Children Aged between 0 to 14 Years: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Number of New HIV Infections in Asia-Pacific Region among 15 Years and Above Population: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: HIV Infections Distribution in Asia-Pacific Region by Country (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China - The World's Largest Consumer of Condoms Exhibits Steady Growth

Fight against HIV to Augur Well for Condoms Market

End of One-Child Policy Affects Chinese Condoms Market

Imported Condoms - A Big Hit in China

Chinese Condoms Manufacturing Increases

Domestic Players Come Out with New Designs, Thinnest Condoms in the World

An Overview of the Chinese Market for Condoms

Chinese Condom Makers Eyeing Smaller Cities to Spruce up Sales

Counterfeit Products - A Bane for the Condoms Market

Shady Products Offered Online

Exports of Substandard Products

Consumers Prefer Personalized Condoms

Manufacturers Target the Young Generation

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 102: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Condoms Market Overview

Institutional Vs. Commercial Market

Male Condoms Witness Growth

Leading Market Players

Table 106: Indian Condoms Market by Leading Brand (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Manforce, Moods, Skore, Kamasutra, Kohinoor, Durex, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Top Five Condom Brands in India

Durex

Skore

Manforce

Moods

Kohinoor Condoms

Positioning of Market Players

Innovations in Condoms Market

Improvements in Condom Retailing

Social Stigmas Continue to Hamper Growth

Nirodh Condoms Get a Makeover

India Witnesses Decline in Use of Government- Issued Condoms

Innovative Media Campaigns Boosts Condom Sales

Table 107: An Overview of HIV Epidemic in India: 2005, 2010, and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Total Number of Children and Pregnant Women with HIV in India: 2010 Vs. 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Romance Season Stirs Up Condoms Sales

Spiraling Online Condoms Sales

Opportunities Abound for Female Condoms

NACO's Initiatives Spurs Female Condoms Use

Challenges to Reckon With

Usage of Female Condoms in India Remains a Challenge

Key Female Condom Brands in India

Governmental Schemes

Free Distribution Scheme

Social Marketing Scheme

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 109: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Indian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 111: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Indian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Australia

Malaysia

Market Overview

South Korea

Thailand

Thailand Develops into World's Leading Condoms Exporter

World's Largest Natural Rubber Cultivation in Thailand

Thai Health Ministry Playing a Vital Role in Condoms Promotion

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Female Condoms Market Still Nascent

Opportunity Indicator: HIV and AIDS Stats in Latin America

Table 117: Number of New HIV Infections in Latin American Region (2010-2016), Among 15 Years and Above Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Number of New HIV Infections in Latin American Region (2010-2016), Among Children Aged between 0 to 14 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Distribution of New HIV Infections in Latin American Region (2016) by Country - Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Rest of Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 120: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 123: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Latin American Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Role of Condom Social Marketing (CSM)

National Policy

National Regulation

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 126: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Brazilian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 128: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Brazilian Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Chile

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 130: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 132: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Regional Perspective

Africa

Lack of Government Support Impedes Growth for Condoms Market in Africa

Introduction of Business-Friendly Schemes to Fuel Growth for Domestic Condom Manufacturers

Huge Opportunities in Store for Condom Makers

Botswana

Jamaica

Condom Vending Machines -Latest in Condoms Promotion

Kenya

Moods Condoms Foray into Kenyan Market

South Africa

Female Condoms Witness Increased Popularity

Family Planning Programs: The Key Source for Female Condoms

PATH Develops Female V Condoms for South Africa

RRT Medcon - The Only Manufacturer of Male Condoms in South Africa

Uganda

Government Likely to Abandon Female Condoms

Zambia

Hurdles All the Way

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Churches Promotes Condoms Use

B.Market Analytics

Analytics in Units

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in Million Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollar Value

Table 136: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Condoms - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64) The United States (23) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (12) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (1)

