Global Condoms Strategic Business Report 2023: Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS Driving Growth

05 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Condoms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Condoms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- LifeStyles Healthcare Australia
- Karex Berhad
- Okamoto Industries, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Limited Company
- Veru Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 on Condoms Market
- COVID-19 Crisis and the Global 'Stay Home' Phenomenon Add Vigour to Sex Life, Increasing the Demand for Condoms
- Condom Shortage Looms Ahead amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Increasing Demand
- Plant Shutdowns and Heightened Regulatory Vigilance due to COVID-19 Strangle Condoms Supply from Asia
- Delay in International Shipping, Clearance and Regulatory Approvals
- Future Prospects for Condoms Market
- A Prelude to Condoms
- Market Snapshots
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Natural Condoms Hold Major Share of Condom Market
- Male Condoms Remain Leading Product Category
- Non-Institutional Sector Makes Major Revenue Contribution
- Developed Regions Account for Commanding Share of Global Market
- Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
- Condoms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage
- World Population by Geographic Region (in Millions): 2010-2040
- Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth Driver
- HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2018
- HIV Prevalence among the Global Adult Population: 2011-2018
- Sex Education Programs to Raise Awareness Promote Adoption of Condoms
- Government Support to Promote Market Expansion
- Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use
- Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Players Focus on New Product Launches to Extend Market Reach
- Select Condom Launches in Recent Years
- UltraFeelT Condom
- Next-Gen Condom
- Online Sales to Exhibit Healthy Growth
- Female Condoms Exude Immense Growth Potential
- Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use
- Emerging Economies to Fuel Female Condom Demand
- Female Condoms Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors
- Flavored Condoms Market to Register Enormous Gains
- Condom Manufacturers Shifting Focus Towards Luxury Condoms
- Condoms Become More Ecofriendly
- Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6cqb4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article