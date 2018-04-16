Global Conductive Inks Markets Report 2018

The global market for conductive inks has grown considerably in recent years due to their utilization in printed and flexible electronics, although many impressive materials are still in development (e.g. graphene, nanotubes).

There is an increasing demand for printable conductive inks for applications such as smart packaging, flexible displays, OLEDs, thin film transistors, OPV and smart textiles.

Not only will demand across all current markets grow, but the development of new materials and processes is leading to the creation of new market opportunities for conductive ink producers and suppliers in flexible, customized and 3D printed electronics.

Report contents include:

Conductive inks market forecasts.

In depth assessment of conductive ink types including properties, advantages, disadvantages, prospects, applications and revenues.

Opportunity assessment by application and market including photovoltaics, touch screens, flexible displays, automotive, 3D printing, sensors, printed circuit boards, electronic textiles and wearables, RFID, printed memory and transistors, printed heaters, conductive pens etc.

Latest products.

100 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.3 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.4 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.5 Organic and printed electronics

1.6 New conductive materials

1.7 Applications



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 MATERIALS UTILIZED IN CONDUCTIVE INKS

3.1 Conductive ink types

3.1.1 Nanoparticle ink

3.2 Sintering

3.3 Conductive Filaments

3.4 Conductive films, foils and grids

3.5 Printing methods

3.6 Inkjet printing In flexible electronics

3.7 SILVER INK (Flake, nanoparticles, nanowires, ion)

3.7.1 Silver flake

3.7.2 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink

3.7.2.1 Conductivity

3.7.3 Silver nanowires

3.7.4 Prices

3.7.4.1 Cost for printed area

3.8 COPPER INK

3.8.1 Silver-coated copper

3.8.2 Copper (Cu) nanoparticle ink

3.8.3 Prices

3.9 CARBON NANOTUBES

3.9.1 Properties

3.9.2 Properties utilized in printed electronics

3.9.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes

3.9.3 Applications

3.10 CONDUCTIVE POLYMERS (CP)

3.10.1 Properties

3.10.1.1 PDMS

3.10.1.2 PEDOT: PSS

3.10.1.2.1 Transparency

3.10.2 Properties utilized in printed electronics

3.10.3 Applications

3.11 GRAPHENE

3.11.1 Properties

3.11.2 Properties utilized in printed electronics

3.11.3 Applications in electronics

3.12 OTHER TYPES

3.12.1 Gold (Au) nanoparticle ink

3.12.2 Siloxane inks



4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS

4.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.2 APPLICATIONS

4.2.1 Current products

4.2.2 Advanced materials solutions

4.2.2.1.1 Graphene conductive inks

4.2.3 Applications

4.2.3.1 RFID

4.2.3.2 Smart labels

4.2.3.3 Printable sensors

4.2.3.4 Printed batteries

4.2.3.5 Printable antennas

4.2.3.6 In-mold electronics

4.2.3.7 Printed transistors

4.3 MARKETS FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS

4.3.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND IOT

4.3.1.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.1.2 Applications

4.3.1.2.1 Transparent conductive films

4.3.1.2.2 Printable sensors

4.3.1.2.2.1 Graphene

4.3.1.2.3 Electroactive polymers (EAPs)

4.3.1.2.4 Wearable gas sensors

4.3.1.2.5 Wearable strain sensors

4.3.1.2.6 Wearable tactile sensors

4.3.1.2.7 Industrial monitoring

4.3.1.2.8 Military

4.3.1.3 Global market size 2015-2027

4.3.2 CLOTHING AND APPAREL

4.3.2.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.2.2 Applications

4.3.2.2.1 Smart clothing

4.3.2.2.2 Conductive yarns

4.3.2.2.3 Conductive coatings

4.3.2.2.4 Smart helmets

4.3.2.2.5 Solar energy harvesting textiles

4.3.2.3 Global market size 2015-2027

4.3.3 HEALTHCARE (WEARABLES AND BIOSENSORS)

4.3.3.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.3.2 Applications

4.3.3.2.1 Skin sensors

4.3.3.2.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

4.3.3.2.3 Patch-type skin sensors

4.3.3.2.4 Skin temperature monitoring

4.3.3.2.5 Hydration sensors

4.3.3.2.6 Wearable sweat sensors

4.3.3.2.7 UV patches

4.3.3.2.8 Smart footwear

4.3.3.3 Global market size 2015-2027

4.3.4 RFID

4.3.4.1 Applications

4.3.4.1.1 Smart labels

4.3.4.2 Global market size 2015-2027

4.3.5 ENERGY STORAGE AND CONVERSION

4.3.5.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.5.2 Flexible and stretchable printed batteries

4.3.5.3 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

4.3.5.4 Stretchable piezoelectric energy harvesting

4.3.5.5 Stretchable triboelectric energy harvesting

4.3.5.6 Global market size 2015-2027

4.3.6 OTHER MARKETS

4.3.6.1 AUTOMOTIVE

4.3.6.1.1 Conductive pastes for automotive glass

4.3.6.1.2 Displays

4.3.6.2 FLEXIBLE DISPLAYS

4.3.6.2.1 Flexible LCDs

4.3.6.2.2 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

4.3.6.2.3 Flexible AMOLED

4.3.6.2.4 Flexible electrophoretic displays

4.3.6.3 OLED FLEXIBLE LIGHTING

4.3.6.4 IN-MOLD ELECTRONICS

4.3.6.5 PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

4.3.6.6 TRANSISTORS



5 COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqwkt2/global_conductive?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-conductive-inks-markets-report-2018-300630286.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

