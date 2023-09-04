Global Conductivity Sensors Market Poised for 8.23% CAGR Growth: Vital Role in Quality Control Across Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductivity Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conductivity sensors market is gearing up for substantial growth, anticipated to achieve an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Conductivity sensors, crucial for measuring the electrical conductivity of liquids, play a pivotal role in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and chemicals.

Key Market Insights:

Precise Measurements: Conductivity sensors utilize two electrodes immersed in a liquid to measure electrical conductivity. This measurement assists in evaluating ions or dissolved solids in liquids, enabling quality control, purity assurance, and precise chemical dosing. These sensors come in contacting or inductive types, catering to a wide range of industrial needs.

Conductivity sensors utilize two electrodes immersed in a liquid to measure electrical conductivity. This measurement assists in evaluating ions or dissolved solids in liquids, enabling quality control, purity assurance, and precise chemical dosing. These sensors come in contacting or inductive types, catering to a wide range of industrial needs. Driving Sectors: The growing demand for high-quality products, particularly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, is propelling the demand for conductivity sensors. These sensors play a critical role in ensuring accurate measurement of dissolved solids, salt, sugar, and acids, contributing to product consistency and quality control.

The growing demand for high-quality products, particularly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, is propelling the demand for conductivity sensors. These sensors play a critical role in ensuring accurate measurement of dissolved solids, salt, sugar, and acids, contributing to product consistency and quality control. Asia-Pacific's Pivotal Role: The Asia-Pacific region is poised to hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of key industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals. Initiatives in China and India , including healthcare reforms and incentivizing food processing, are set to boost the demand for conductivity sensors in these industries.

Market Developments:

Resilience in Harsh Conditions: Sensorex introduced the Chemical Resistant Toroidal Conductivity Sensor, designed to withstand harsh chemicals or corrosive elements. This sensor offers a measurement range of up to 2,000 mS, catering to challenging industrial environments.

Sensorex introduced the Chemical Resistant Toroidal Conductivity Sensor, designed to withstand harsh chemicals or corrosive elements. This sensor offers a measurement range of up to 2,000 mS, catering to challenging industrial environments. Compact and Flexible Solutions: Innovative Sensor Technology AG unveiled the LFS1505 thick-film conductivity sensor, which seamlessly integrates into small hand-held measurement devices. Its suitability for single-use applications positions it as a versatile solution.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Contact

Inductive

By End-User:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Life Sciences

Others

Companies Mentioned:

ABB

Endress+Hauser

Hamilton Company

Knick Elektronische Messgerate GmbH & Co. KG

Krohne Group

Mettler Toledo

Yokogawa Electric

YSI Inc. (Xylem Analytics)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/822654

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets