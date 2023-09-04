Global Conductivity Sensors Market Poised for 8.23% CAGR Growth: Vital Role in Quality Control Across Industries

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductivity Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conductivity sensors market is gearing up for substantial growth, anticipated to achieve an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Conductivity sensors, crucial for measuring the electrical conductivity of liquids, play a pivotal role in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and chemicals.

Key Market Insights:

  • Precise Measurements: Conductivity sensors utilize two electrodes immersed in a liquid to measure electrical conductivity. This measurement assists in evaluating ions or dissolved solids in liquids, enabling quality control, purity assurance, and precise chemical dosing. These sensors come in contacting or inductive types, catering to a wide range of industrial needs.
  • Driving Sectors: The growing demand for high-quality products, particularly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, is propelling the demand for conductivity sensors. These sensors play a critical role in ensuring accurate measurement of dissolved solids, salt, sugar, and acids, contributing to product consistency and quality control.
  • Asia-Pacific's Pivotal Role: The Asia-Pacific region is poised to hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of key industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals. Initiatives in China and India, including healthcare reforms and incentivizing food processing, are set to boost the demand for conductivity sensors in these industries.

Market Developments:

  • Resilience in Harsh Conditions: Sensorex introduced the Chemical Resistant Toroidal Conductivity Sensor, designed to withstand harsh chemicals or corrosive elements. This sensor offers a measurement range of up to 2,000 mS, catering to challenging industrial environments.
  • Compact and Flexible Solutions: Innovative Sensor Technology AG unveiled the LFS1505 thick-film conductivity sensor, which seamlessly integrates into small hand-held measurement devices. Its suitability for single-use applications positions it as a versatile solution.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Contact
  • Inductive

By End-User:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Chemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Life Sciences
  • Others

Companies Mentioned:

  • ABB
  • Endress+Hauser
  • Hamilton Company
  • Knick Elektronische Messgerate GmbH & Co. KG
  • Krohne Group
  • Mettler Toledo
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • YSI Inc. (Xylem Analytics)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/822654

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Empowering Sustainable Practices: Soil Sensors Transform Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Industries

Luxury Electric Vehicles Global Market to 2030: Government Subsidies and Tax Incentives Create Opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.