Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

The global cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2028, based on a new report by the publisher It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by a rise in the volume of digital imaging procedures, especially in the field of dentistry. Dental surgeries and other diagnostic imaging fields are undergoing a digital transformation process with intraoral optical scanners, 3D imaging technologies, and software applications designed for smooth operations of the imaging devices.



Cone beam CT imaging is performed with the help of a rotating platform with the X-ray source and detector and uses a single flat panel. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) produces a cone beam of radiation instead of a fan beam. The entire scanning process of the target area is done in a single rotation, hence reducing the radiation exposure significantly. These highly accurate, low radiation dose, and small footprint CBCT systems have transformed daily clinical practices.



As per the American Cancer Society, about 35,000 cases of mouth, tongue, and throat cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. annually, with the average age of most people diagnosed with these cancers is over 60 years. According to the World Dental Federation, globally, about 30% of people aged 65 to 74 years have no natural tooth, and this burden is expected to increase with the aging of the population. The growing incidence rate of such oral diseases in this age group is likely to increase the demand for digital diagnostic imaging in the coming years.



Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the dental implantology segment held the largest share in 2020 as the implants offer patients feasible options for teeth replacement treatments. With the rising R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials and improved designs

The orthodontics application segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 as this segment covers complex dental treatments, including misaligned teeth, smile gaps, and crooked teeth

By patient position, the seated position segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 as patients can be still in a seating position than a standing position. CBCT imaging can be done easily in a seating position

In terms of end use, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Most of the patients prefer visiting clinics due to the availability of specialists, cost efficiency, and improved technology

In 2020, North America dominated the CBCT market in terms of revenue owing to the factors such as the presence of independent clinics and rising R&D activities in digital imaging. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising awareness about 3D imaging procedures and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Application

3.2.2 Patient Position

3.2.3 End Use

3.2.4 Region

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Outlook, 2020



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.2 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market



Chapter 5 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Application Analysis

5.1 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Application Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Application Segment

5.3.1 Dental Implantology

5.3.1.1 Dental Implantology Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

5.3.2.1 Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Orthodontics

5.3.3.1 Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Endodontics

5.3.4.1 Endodontics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.5 General Dentistry Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.5.1 General Dentistry Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Temporomandibular Joint (Tmj) Disorders

5.3.6.1 Temporomandibular Joint (Tmj) Disorders Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.7 Periodontics

5.3.7.1 Periodontics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.8 Forensic Dentistry

5.3.8.1 Forensic Dentistry Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.9 Others

5.3.9.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Patient Position Analysis

6.1 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Patient Position Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Patient Position Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Patient Position Segment

6.3.1 Standing Position

6.3.1.1 Standing Position Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Seated Position

6.3.2.1 Seated Position Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Supine Position

6.3.3.1 Supine Position Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: End-Use Analysis

7.1 Cone Beam Computed Tomography End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Cone Beam Computed Tomography End-use Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The End-use Segment

7.3.1 Hospitals & Others

7.3.1.1 Hospitals & Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Dental Clinics

7.3.2.1 Dental Clinics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Profiles

9.2.1 Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

9.2.1.1 Company Overview

9.2.1.2 Financial Performance

9.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.2 Carestream Health, Inc.

9.2.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.3 Cefla S.C.

9.2.3.1 Company Overview

9.2.3.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.4 Curve Beam LLC

9.2.4.1 Company Overview

9.2.4.2 Financial Performance

9.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.5 Danaher Corporation

9.2.5.1 Company Overview

9.2.5.2 Financial Performance

9.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.6 Dentsply Sirona

9.2.6.1 Company Overview

9.2.6.2 Financial Performance

9.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.7 J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

9.2.7.1 Company Overview

9.2.7.2 Financial Performance

9.2.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.8 Planmeca Group

9.2.8.1 Company Overview

9.2.8.2 Financial Performance

9.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.9 Prexion Corporation

9.2.9.1 Company Overview

9.2.9.2 Financial Performance

9.2.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2.10 Vatech Co., Ltd.

9.2.10.1 Company overview

9.2.10.2 Financial performance

9.2.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.10.4 Strategic initiatives

