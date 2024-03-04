Global Confectionery Market to Surge by USD 64.69 Billion, Fueled by Diverse Product Offerings and Shift Towards Online Retail ? Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast for 2023-2028

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Confectionery Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global confectionery market is anticipated to experience substantial growth between 2023 and 2028, with projections indicating a boost of USD 64.69 billion, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94%. This growth is propelled by a variety of factors including innovative product diversity, increased consumer purchasing power, and the rapid pace of urbanization paired with fast-paced lifestyles.

The market's expansion is comprehensively analyzed by product type, distribution channel, and geographical regions.

Detailed insights reveal significant growth in the following segments:

By Distribution Channel

Offline retail

Online retail

By Product

Chocolate

Sugar confectionery

Gums

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) South America

Middle East and Africa

The study pinpoints the escalating traction of online retailing as a notable driver fostering the market's advance over the next few years. Together with the burgeoning appetite for organic chocolate and the broadening appeal of sugar-free confectionery products, the sector is poised for considerable uptake.

Key Highlights of The Confectionery Market Report:

Comprehensive sizing and forecasts of the market

Thorough industry analysis and market trends

Insightful data synthesis and market summation

Extensive review of market influencers, such as pricing and competition

Strategic insights to aid companies in market positioning and growth optimization

Notable market opportunities outlined through qualitative and quantitative research

The market analysis is founded on a balanced mix of primary and secondary information which includes contributions from pivotal industry participants. The data is reliable, wide-ranging, and the result of in-depth research. This research enables stakeholders to strategically chart their market trajectory and take advantage of rising market opportunities. The report furnishes enterprises with a competitive edge by offering an elaborate vendor landscape and analyzing the key market vendors.

With this insightful confectionery industry report, businesses and decision-makers can now better navigate the complex market dynamics and trends, fine-tuning their strategies to maximize growth potential in the forthcoming years.

For organizations seeking to remain competitive and forward-looking within the confectionery sector, this market analysis is an invaluable asset, providing a complete picture of the market landscape and forecasted growth.

Companies Profiled

Barry Callebaut AG

Arcor Group

Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Delfi Ltd.

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Ferrero International S.A.

Foleys Candies LP

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG

Mars Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

The Hershey Co.

Unilever PLC

United Confectionery Sdn Bhd

Yildiz Holding AS

