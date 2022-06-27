Global Confined Space Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2021-2025 Featuring Draeger, 3M, Honeywell, MSA, and Pure Safety Group

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Confined Space Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global confined space PPE market is in the nascent growth stage. Market revenue for 2020 hit $235.3 million and will reach $276.7 million by 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% (from 2020 to 2025).

Among end-user verticals, utilities and wastewater treatment and agricultural products and services are the 2 largest segments, with a revenue share of 16.2% and 15.1%, respectively, followed by manufacturing at 7.2% and electrical and electronic equipment at 6.8% in 2020. Stringent implementation of regulatory norms and growing end-user awareness about hazards in confined spaces will drive market growth.

Fall protection is the largest product segment, accounting for 26.4% of market revenue share in 2020, followed by above-the-neck protection at 14.8% and gas detection at 10.4%. The increasing occurrence of accidents related to the collapse and engulfment of confined spaces will drive demand for fall protection PPE.

Fall and respiratory PPE will represent the fastest-growing product segments until 2025, driven by demand from the utilities and wastewater treatment, agricultural product and services, manufacturing, and electrical and electronic equipment industries. Increases in hazardous and risky work environments will spur growth in these 2 product segments.

Driven by high compliance rates and stringent regulatory norms, North America has the largest confined space PPE market, with almost 54.9% of revenue market share in 2020. The total revenue will increase from $129.2 million in 2020 to $152.2 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3%.

Draeger, 3M, Honeywell, MSA, and Pure Safety Group are the main market participants offering confined space safety solutions to end-user industries. The increasing preference for customized safety products and combined confined space PPE, such as helmets, protective clothing, and footwear, will drive the market.

For the purpose of this study, the market has been divided by product into the following segments: fall protection; above-the-neck protection; gas detection; respiratory protection; and others, including foot protection, hand protection, protective clothing, and thermal imaging cameras.

End-user industries include utilities and wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, agricultural products and services, and metal production and fabrication. Other industries include oil and gas (extraction and refining), transportation, and chemical and allied. The end-user industry forecast is not included in the research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Confined Space Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Scope of Analysis, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Market Definitions, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Permit-Required Decision Flow Chart, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Market Segmentation, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Product Market Overview and Definition

Market by Product Segment, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Market by Product Segment and Region, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Occupational Hazards, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Requirement of PPE by Product Type, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Regulatory Compliance and Standards, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Key Competitors for Global Confined Space PPE Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global Confined Space PPE Market

Distribution Channels for Confined Space PPE Market

Market Segmentation by End-use Industry, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Growth Drivers for Global Confined Space PPE Market

Growth Restraints for Global Confined Space PPE Market

Forecast Assumptions, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Competitive Environment, Global Confined Space PPE Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fall Protection Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Above-the-Neck Protection Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gas Detection Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others (Foot, Hand, Protective Clothing, Thermal Imaging Cameras)

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increase in Hazards and Stringent Compliance to Boost the Growth of Confined Space PPE Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Awareness about Need for Confined Space PPE to Drive Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Adoption of Smart PPE to Drive Product Growth

9. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

3M

Draeger

Honeywell

MSA

Pure Safety Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt4ge9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets