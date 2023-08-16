Global Conjugation & Labeling Services Market 2023-2035: Outsourcing Trend Propels Market Surge

16 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the rapidly evolving field of pharmaceuticals, the utilization of conjugation and labeling techniques has gained significant traction. These techniques, including fluorescent and isotopic labeling, enable the quantification, visualization, and monitoring of biological processes and compound interactions. Over recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has recognized the potential of these methodologies, employing them in diverse applications such as the development of conjugated drug therapeutics, diagnostic tools, drug delivery systems, and high-throughput screening. This article delves into the key insights surrounding the conjugation and labeling services market, discussing the current landscape, market trends, regional dynamics, and the anticipated growth in the foreseeable future.
Outsourcing for Expertise: The Need for Conjugation and Labeling Services
Many drug developers and research institutions lack the specialized expertise and advanced technologies required for effective bioconjugation and labeling. As a result, outsourcing these operations to dedicated service providers has become a prevailing trend. These providers possess established methodologies and a wide array of reagents necessary for the chemical modification of diverse biomolecules, facilitating the conjugation process. By collaborating with service providers, organizations gain access to the necessary skills and equipment, fostering the growth of the market as outsourcing of protein labeling, antibody labeling, and conjugation services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) becomes more prevalent.
Diverse Market Landscape
The current conjugation and labeling services market comprises more than 170 companies offering antibody conjugation services and 120 companies specializing in protein labeling, distributed globally. This landscape is characterized by a mixture of large, mid-sized, and small entities, each equipped with the expertise to provide bioconjugation services for various biomolecules, including proteins, antibodies, peptides, and small molecules. Among these, 78% of service providers offer antibody conjugation with haptens, exemplified by well-known names such as AAT Bioquest, Abzena, Fina Biosolutions, Life Tein, ProSci, Synaptic Systems, and ViroGen.
Segment Analysis - Focus on Antibody Conjugation Services
Custom antibody conjugation services for research applications dominate the market demand. These services encompass various offerings, such as HRP conjugation, Biotin Conjugation, and Fluorescent labeling. Antibody labeling, which involves attaching tags to antibodies, plays a crucial role in research and diagnostic applications. The report extensively covers the spectrum of antibody conjugation services relevant to these applications.
Fluorescent Tags: Essential Tools for Biomolecule Labeling
Fluorescent tags play a pivotal role in proteomics, facilitating the detection of protein location and quantity, identification of conformational changes, and tracking biological processes. Some companies even offer the tagging of fluorescent probes with antibodies and peptides for research purposes, underscoring their widespread utility in the field.
Regional Dynamics: North America's Dominance
The proliferation of companies offering protein labeling, peptide labeling, small molecule conjugation, and antibody conjugation services has been evident over recent years. North America emerges as a hotspot for bioconjugation service providers, with a majority of them based in this region. This underscores the importance of North America in driving the growth of the market.
Evolving to Meet Demand: Industry Trends
The market's stakeholders have been actively forming partnerships with other industry and non-industry players. Since 2018, more than 70 strategic alliances have been established, indicating a drive among service providers to enhance their conjugation capabilities in response to the growing demand for bioconjugates. The industry is dynamic, with stakeholders participating in various events such as webinars, conferences, and symposiums related to bioconjugation and biomolecule labeling. These platforms enable companies to showcase innovative methodologies, discuss applications, and collaborate, fostering an environment of innovation and rapid evolution.
Scope of the Report
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of organizations engaged in conjugation and labeling services across different segments and geographies. It includes:
- An executive summary offering an overview of the current state and potential evolution of the conjugation and labeling services market.
- An introduction to biomolecule conjugation and labeling, discussing advantages, types of conjugates, and their applications in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
- An assessment of the market landscape, categorizing companies based on parameters such as establishment year, company size, headquarters location, supported molecule types, and conjugate/label types.
- A company competitiveness analysis based on experience, size, supported molecule types, and offered services.
- Profiles of prominent players offering conjugation and labeling services, focusing on North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.
- An analysis of recent partnerships among stakeholders, including acquisitions, service agreements, and product development deals.
- A review of recent events in the bioconjugation domain, categorizing them by year, platform, type, geography, and more.
- A discussion on trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the conjugation and labeling services market using a SWOT analysis framework.
Forecasting the Future
The report's primary goal is to assess the present and potential opportunities in the conjugation and labeling services market through the forecasted period from 2023 to 2035. Projections are categorized by molecule types, conjugate/label types, and global regions, accommodating various growth scenarios - conservative, base, and optimistic - to provide a comprehensive view of potential market developments.
Conclusion
The field of conjugation and labeling services for biomolecules in the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand for specialized expertise and advanced technologies. Stakeholders are actively collaborating and innovating to meet market demands, and events serve as platforms for knowledge sharing and collaboration. As cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches continue to shape the landscape, the conjugation and labeling services market is poised to evolve rapidly in the coming years, presenting abundant opportunities for growth and advancement.
The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in this domain.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:
- Sudhirdas Prayaga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Antibody Research)
- Vishal Rai (Founder, Plabeltech)
- Alastair Dent (Managing Director and Quality Director, Fleet Bioprocessing)
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Key Market Insights
1.3. Scope of the Report
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Frequently Asked Questions
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Biomolecule Conjugation and Labeling
3.3. Types of Biomolecular Conjugates and Labels
3.4. Applications of Conjugated and Labeled Biomolecules
3.5. Concluding Remarks
4. CONJUGATION AND LABELING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Molecule(s) Conjugated / Labeled
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Molecular Conjugate(s) / Label(s) Used
4.2.6.1. Analysis by Type of Enzyme(s) Used
4.2.6.2. Analysis by Type of Hapten(s) Used
4.2.7. Analysis by Conjugation Service(s) Offered
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters
5.3. Methodology
5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis
5.4.1. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in North America
5.4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in Europe
5.4.3. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. AltaBioscience
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Bachem
6.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.4. Bio-Synthesis
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.5. Cayman Chemical
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.6. CliniSciences
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.7. Eurogentec
6.7.1. Company Overview
6.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.8. GBI (formerly known as Goodwin Biotechnology)
6.8.1. Company Overview
6.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.9. Mimotopes
6.9.1. Company Overview
6.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.10. Peptide Institute
6.10.1. Company Overview
6.10.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.11. piCHEM
6.11.1. Company Overview
6.11.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Partnership Models
7.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services: Partnerships and Collaborations
7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner
7.3.5. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner
7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner
7.3.7. Analysis by Location of Headquarters of Partner
7.3.8. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Location of Headquarters of Partner
7.3.9. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
7.3.10. Analysis by Geography
7.3.10.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals
7.3.10.2. Local and International Deals
8. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scope and Methodology
8.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services: Global Event Analysis
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Event
8.3.2. Analysis by Event Platform
8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Event
8.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Event
8.3.5. Analysis by Geography
8.3.6. Word Cloud Analysis: Evolutionary Trends in Event Agenda / Key Focus Area
8.3.7. Most Active Organizers: Analysis by Number of Events
8.4. Global Events: Speaker Analysis
8.4.1. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Speakers
8.4.2. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Speakers
8.4.3. Analysis by Seniority Level of Event Speakers
8.5. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events
8.6. Concluding Remarks
9. SWOT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services: SWOT Analysis
9.2.1. Comparison of SWOT Factors
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
10.3. Global Conjugation and Labeling Services Market, 2023-2035
10.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Type of Molecule
10.4.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Proteins, 2023-2035
10.4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Antibodies, 2023-2035
10.4.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Peptides, 2023-2035
10.4.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Small Molecules, 2023-2035
10.4.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Other Molecules, 2023-2035
10.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label
10.5.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Polymers, 2023-2035
10.5.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Haptens, 2023-2035
10.5.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Enzymes, 2023-2035
10.5.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Fluorescent Tags, 2023-2035
10.5.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates, 2023-2035
10.5.6. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Quantum Dots, 2023-2035
10.5.7. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Isotopes, 2023-2035
10.5.8. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Other Molecular Conjugates / Labels, 2023-2035
10.6. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Key Geographical Regions
10.6.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in North America, 2023-2035
10.6.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Europe, 2023-2035
10.6.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Asia-Pacific, 2023-2035
10.6.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2023-2035
10.6.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Latin America, 2023-2035
11. CONCLUSION
12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
- 2BScientific
- AAPPTec
- AAT Bioquest
- Ab Biotechnology
- AbBioSci
- Abbiotec
- Abcam
- Abcepta
- AbClon
- Abclonal
- Abcore
- Abeomics
- ABI Scientific
- Abingdon Health
- Abnova
- Absea Biotechnology
- Absolute Antibody
- Abzena
- ACROBiosystems
- Activotec
- Adaltis
- Advanced Peptides
- Affigenix Biosolutions
- Affinity Biologicals
- Affinity Biosciences
- Affinity Life Sciences
- Ainnocence
- AIVD Biotech
- AlexoTech
- Almac
- Alomone Labs
- Alpha Diagnostic
- AltaBioscience
- AMSBIO
- AnaSpec
- Antagene
- AnteoTech
- Antibodies
- antibodies-online
- Antibody Research
- Arbor Assays
- Arista Biologicals
- ARVYS Proteins
- Ascension
- Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services
- Aurion
- Aurora Biolabs
- AURUM Pharmatech
- Aves Labs
- Aviva Systems Biology
- Bachem
- BBI Solutions
- Bethyl Laboratories (a subsidiary of Fortis Life Sciences)
- Bhat Bio-tech
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bio Basic
- BioActs
- Biobest
- Bioclone
- BioCores
- BioEastern
- BioGenes
- BIOHUB INTERNATIONAL
- BioLegend
- Biologics International
- Biomatik
- BioNova Pharmaceuticals
- Biorbyt
- BiOrion Technologies
- BIOSYNTAN
- Biosynth
- Bio-Synthesis
- BioTag
- Biotech Desk
- BioTeZ
- BioVision
- BIOZOL
- BOC Sciences
- Boster Biological Technology
- BPS Bioscience
- BrickBio
- BroadPharm
- Brookwood Biomedical
- Calico Biolabs (a subsidiary of Abcam)
- Cambridge Innovation Institute
- CanPeptide
- Capra Science
- Caprico Biotechnologies
- CARBOGEN AMICS
- CASLO
- Cayman Chemical
- CD Bioparticles
- celares
- Cell Signalling Technology
- CellMosaic
- Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chayon Laboratories
- ChemPartner
- ChemPep
- CHI Scientific
- ChinaPeptides
- ChromoTek (a subsidiary of Proteintech)
- Cisbio (a subsidiary of PerkinElmer)
- Clementia Biotech
- Click Biosystems
- CliniSciences
- Coherent Biopharma
- Columbia Biosciences
- CordenPharma
- CortecNet
- Covalab
- CPC Scientific
- CreaGen
- Creative Biolabs
- Creative BioMart
- Creative Diagnostics
- Creative Enzymes
- Creative Peptides
- Creative Proteomics
- CRELUX
- C-Six Labs
- Curia
- Curida Diatec
- Cygnus Technologies
- Cytiva
- Cytodiagnostics
- Denovo Biolabs
- Denovo Biotechnology
- Designer BioScience
- Detai Bio-Tech
- Diatheva
- Drug Delivery Experts (acquired by Pace Analytical Services)
- Elabscience
- emp Biotech
- Enzo Life Sciences
- ETH Zurich
- Eurogentec
- Exeris
- exonbio
- Expedeon (a subsidiary of Abcam)
- Explora Biotech
- EZBiolab
- Fagus Antibody Services
- Fina Biosolutions
- Fleet Bioprocessing
- Fortis Life Sciences
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical
- Full Moon BioSystems
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- Future Diagnostics
- G&P Biosciences
- G-Biosciences
- GCC Biotech
- GeneDireX
- Genei Laboratories
- Genemed Synthesis
- GENEPEP
- GeneTex
- GeNext Genomics
- Genosphere Biotechnologies
- Genovis
- GenPro Biotech
- GenScript
- GenxBio
- German Research Products
- Gifford Bioscience
- Giotto Biotech
- GL Biochem
- GlycoT Therapeutics
- Glykos
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Gyros Protein Technologies (a subsidiary of Mesa Laboratories)
- Hanyang University
- Healstone Biotech
- HUABIO
- HumanZyme (a subsidiary of Proteintech)
- Hypermol
- Immuno-Biological Laboratories
- INDIGO Biosciences
- InnoCare Pharma
- InnoPep
- Innova Biosciences
- Institut de Biologie Structurale
- Institute of Pharmacology and Structural Biology
- InVivo BioTech Services
- IRBM
- Isca Biochemicals
- Jackson ImmunoResearch
- Jena Bioscience
- JPT Peptide Technologies
- KareBay Biochem
- Kementec
- Kerafast
- Kinexus Bioinformatics
- KMD Bioscience
- Krishgen Biosciences
- KTH Royal Institute of Technology
- Kunming Institute of Botany
- Kyungpook Chonnam National Hospital
- Lab Bioreagents
- LabCorp
- Labospace
- LakePharma
- LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories
- Leadgene Biomedical
- Leading Biology
- Lehigh University
- Leinco Technologies
- Levena Biopharma
- LGC
- LifeTein
- Lonza
- LifeSpan BioSciences (LSBio)
- LubioScience
- Mabtech
- Macrocyclics
- Maliba Pharmacy College
- MBL International
- MedChemExpress
- Medicinal Chemistry Pharmaceutical
- MedKoo Biosciences
- Merck KGaA
- Mesa Laboratories
- Meso Scale Diagnostics
- metabion
- Microcoat Biotechnologie
- Mimotopes
- Molnova
- MuseChem
- nanoComposix
- Nanocs
- NanoHybrids
- Nanoimmunetech
- NeoScientific
- NJ Bio
- Nordic BioSite
- NOVA School of Science and Technology
- Novatein Biosciences
- NovoPro
- Novoprotein Scientific
- Novus Biologicals
- Ohio Peptide
- Oncomedics
- Ontores Biotechnologies
- OriGene Technologies
- OriMAbs
- Otto Chemie
- Pacific Immunology
- PATH
- Pepceuticals
- PeproTech
- Pepscan
- Peptide 2.0
- Peptide Institute
- Peptide Protein Research
- Peptide Therapeutics Foundation
- PeptidePharma
- PerkinElmer
- Phoenix Pharmaceuticals
- piCHEM
- Plabeltech
- PolyPeptide
- PPD
- Prayaga Scientific Laboratories
- Precision BioLogic
- Primm Biotech
- Profacgen
- ProSci
- Protein One
- Protein Ark
- Proteintech
- ProteoGenix
- Proteos
- Prudue University
- PurMabiologics
- QED Bioscience
- Qognit
- R&D Systems
- RayBiotech Life
- RD-Biotech
- RevMAb Biosciences
- Rockland Immunochemicals
- rPeptide
- RS Synthesis
- RWJBarnabas Health
- SanBio
- SB-PEPTIDE
- SBS Genetech
- SCHOTT MINIFAB
- Scotia Biologics
- Seoul National University
- SeraCare Life Sciences
- Seramun Diagnostica
- Shikhar Biotech
- ShineGene Bio-Technologies
- Singzyme
- Sino Biological
- South Bay Bio
- SouthernBiotech
- Space Peptides
- Standard BioTools
- Steffens-Biotec
- Swiss Biotech Association
- Syd Labs
- Synaptic Systems
- Synbio Technologies
- Syngene
- SynPeptide
- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- The Antibody Company
- The Michael J. Fox Foundation
- The University of British Columbia
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Toxikon
- trenzyme
- TriLink BioTechnologies
- UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of Georgia
- University of Bologna
- University of Eastern Finland
- University of Florence
- University of Iceland
- University of Louisville
- University of Prince Edward Island
- USV
- University of Utah
- Vector Laboratories
- Viewpoint Molecular Targeting
- ViroGen
- World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology
- WuXi Biologics
- WuXi STA
- Xaia Custom Peptides
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals
- YCharOS
- Yonsei University
- YuRoGen Biosystems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kjcs2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article