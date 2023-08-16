Global Conjugation & Labeling Services Market 2023-2035: Outsourcing Trend Propels Market Surge

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly evolving field of pharmaceuticals, the utilization of conjugation and labeling techniques has gained significant traction. These techniques, including fluorescent and isotopic labeling, enable the quantification, visualization, and monitoring of biological processes and compound interactions. Over recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has recognized the potential of these methodologies, employing them in diverse applications such as the development of conjugated drug therapeutics, diagnostic tools, drug delivery systems, and high-throughput screening. This article delves into the key insights surrounding the conjugation and labeling services market, discussing the current landscape, market trends, regional dynamics, and the anticipated growth in the foreseeable future.

Outsourcing for Expertise: The Need for Conjugation and Labeling Services

Many drug developers and research institutions lack the specialized expertise and advanced technologies required for effective bioconjugation and labeling. As a result, outsourcing these operations to dedicated service providers has become a prevailing trend. These providers possess established methodologies and a wide array of reagents necessary for the chemical modification of diverse biomolecules, facilitating the conjugation process. By collaborating with service providers, organizations gain access to the necessary skills and equipment, fostering the growth of the market as outsourcing of protein labeling, antibody labeling, and conjugation services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) becomes more prevalent.

Diverse Market Landscape

The current conjugation and labeling services market comprises more than 170 companies offering antibody conjugation services and 120 companies specializing in protein labeling, distributed globally. This landscape is characterized by a mixture of large, mid-sized, and small entities, each equipped with the expertise to provide bioconjugation services for various biomolecules, including proteins, antibodies, peptides, and small molecules. Among these, 78% of service providers offer antibody conjugation with haptens, exemplified by well-known names such as AAT Bioquest, Abzena, Fina Biosolutions, Life Tein, ProSci, Synaptic Systems, and ViroGen.

Segment Analysis - Focus on Antibody Conjugation Services

Custom antibody conjugation services for research applications dominate the market demand. These services encompass various offerings, such as HRP conjugation, Biotin Conjugation, and Fluorescent labeling. Antibody labeling, which involves attaching tags to antibodies, plays a crucial role in research and diagnostic applications. The report extensively covers the spectrum of antibody conjugation services relevant to these applications.

Fluorescent Tags: Essential Tools for Biomolecule Labeling

Fluorescent tags play a pivotal role in proteomics, facilitating the detection of protein location and quantity, identification of conformational changes, and tracking biological processes. Some companies even offer the tagging of fluorescent probes with antibodies and peptides for research purposes, underscoring their widespread utility in the field.

Regional Dynamics: North America's Dominance

The proliferation of companies offering protein labeling, peptide labeling, small molecule conjugation, and antibody conjugation services has been evident over recent years. North America emerges as a hotspot for bioconjugation service providers, with a majority of them based in this region. This underscores the importance of North America in driving the growth of the market.

Evolving to Meet Demand: Industry Trends

The market's stakeholders have been actively forming partnerships with other industry and non-industry players. Since 2018, more than 70 strategic alliances have been established, indicating a drive among service providers to enhance their conjugation capabilities in response to the growing demand for bioconjugates. The industry is dynamic, with stakeholders participating in various events such as webinars, conferences, and symposiums related to bioconjugation and biomolecule labeling. These platforms enable companies to showcase innovative methodologies, discuss applications, and collaborate, fostering an environment of innovation and rapid evolution.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of organizations engaged in conjugation and labeling services across different segments and geographies. It includes:

An executive summary offering an overview of the current state and potential evolution of the conjugation and labeling services market.

An introduction to biomolecule conjugation and labeling, discussing advantages, types of conjugates, and their applications in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

An assessment of the market landscape, categorizing companies based on parameters such as establishment year, company size, headquarters location, supported molecule types, and conjugate/label types.

A company competitiveness analysis based on experience, size, supported molecule types, and offered services.

Profiles of prominent players offering conjugation and labeling services, focusing on North America , Europe , and Asia-Pacific regions.

, , and regions. An analysis of recent partnerships among stakeholders, including acquisitions, service agreements, and product development deals.

A review of recent events in the bioconjugation domain, categorizing them by year, platform, type, geography, and more.

A discussion on trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the conjugation and labeling services market using a SWOT analysis framework.

Forecasting the Future

The report's primary goal is to assess the present and potential opportunities in the conjugation and labeling services market through the forecasted period from 2023 to 2035. Projections are categorized by molecule types, conjugate/label types, and global regions, accommodating various growth scenarios - conservative, base, and optimistic - to provide a comprehensive view of potential market developments.

Conclusion

The field of conjugation and labeling services for biomolecules in the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand for specialized expertise and advanced technologies. Stakeholders are actively collaborating and innovating to meet market demands, and events serve as platforms for knowledge sharing and collaboration. As cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches continue to shape the landscape, the conjugation and labeling services market is poised to evolve rapidly in the coming years, presenting abundant opportunities for growth and advancement.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in this domain.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Sudhirdas Prayaga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Antibody Research)

Vishal Rai (Founder, Plabeltech)

(Founder, Plabeltech) Alastair Dent (Managing Director and Quality Director, Fleet Bioprocessing)

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Biomolecule Conjugation and Labeling

3.3. Types of Biomolecular Conjugates and Labels

3.4. Applications of Conjugated and Labeled Biomolecules

3.5. Concluding Remarks

4. CONJUGATION AND LABELING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Molecule(s) Conjugated / Labeled

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Molecular Conjugate(s) / Label(s) Used

4.2.6.1. Analysis by Type of Enzyme(s) Used

4.2.6.2. Analysis by Type of Hapten(s) Used

4.2.7. Analysis by Conjugation Service(s) Offered

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in North America

5.4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in Europe

5.4.3. Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. AltaBioscience

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Bachem

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Bio-Synthesis

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Cayman Chemical

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. CliniSciences

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Eurogentec

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. GBI (formerly known as Goodwin Biotechnology)

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Mimotopes

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.10. Peptide Institute

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.11. piCHEM

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services: Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

7.3.5. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

7.3.7. Analysis by Location of Headquarters of Partner

7.3.8. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Location of Headquarters of Partner

7.3.9. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3.10. Analysis by Geography

7.3.10.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

7.3.10.2. Local and International Deals

8. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services: Global Event Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Event

8.3.2. Analysis by Event Platform

8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Event

8.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Event

8.3.5. Analysis by Geography

8.3.6. Word Cloud Analysis: Evolutionary Trends in Event Agenda / Key Focus Area

8.3.7. Most Active Organizers: Analysis by Number of Events

8.4. Global Events: Speaker Analysis

8.4.1. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Speakers

8.4.2. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Speakers

8.4.3. Analysis by Seniority Level of Event Speakers

8.5. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events

8.6. Concluding Remarks

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services: SWOT Analysis

9.2.1. Comparison of SWOT Factors

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Global Conjugation and Labeling Services Market, 2023-2035

10.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Type of Molecule

10.4.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Proteins, 2023-2035

10.4.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Antibodies, 2023-2035

10.4.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Peptides, 2023-2035

10.4.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Small Molecules, 2023-2035

10.4.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Other Molecules, 2023-2035

10.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label

10.5.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Polymers, 2023-2035

10.5.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Haptens, 2023-2035

10.5.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Enzymes, 2023-2035

10.5.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Fluorescent Tags, 2023-2035

10.5.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates, 2023-2035

10.5.6. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Quantum Dots, 2023-2035

10.5.7. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Isotopes, 2023-2035

10.5.8. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market for Other Molecular Conjugates / Labels, 2023-2035

10.6. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Analysis by Key Geographical Regions

10.6.1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in North America, 2023-2035

10.6.2. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Europe, 2023-2035

10.6.3. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Asia-Pacific, 2023-2035

10.6.4. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2023-2035

10.6.5. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market in Latin America, 2023-2035

11. CONCLUSION

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

