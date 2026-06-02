Global Connect Show Successfully Held in Shenzhen, Empowering Chinese Innovation Brands to Go Global

SHENZHEN, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Connect Show Shenzhen 2026 (GCS SZ 2026) was successfully held on June 1 in Shenzhen, China's innovation hub. Under the theme of "Where Global Innovation Meets Market Opportunity," this event brought together more than 80 mainstream technology editors, key opinion leaders (KOLs), channel partners, and business associations from North America, the UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia, alongside over 100 Chinese enterprises expanding into international markets. The overall program focused on three core pillars: Chinese Brands Going Global, Global Channel Connection, and the dedicated "Into the Enterprise" series.

GCS is building authentic, sustainable connections between Chinese innovation and global markets

"In this new stage of Chinese brand globalization, being heard and being trusted are more important than simply being seen. The value of Global Connect Show lies not in a single showcase, but in building genuine, sustainable connections between Chinese innovation and global markets," said Global Connect Show founder and CEO, Chris Pereira.

China has developed a new generation of internationally competitive companies across sectors including consumer electronics, smart hardware, artificial intelligence, and robotics. As these companies enter a new phase of going global, demand is growing for stronger global communications, brand building, market trust, and localized business networks.

"Through Global Connect Shows we help amplify Chinese brands' voices on the global stage, help them tell their technology and innovation stories well, and strengthen their international communications capabilities," Pereira said.

In his keynote address to GCS SZ 2026, Andrew Miles, Executive Chairman of Metro China and former President of Sam's Club China, noted that the evolution of China's consumer market has had a profound impact on the global retail landscape, and that Sam's Club China's localized operations offer a valuable reference for Chinese brands going global. A significant window of opportunity for Chinese innovation brands to enter global retail channels is emerging, he noted, and the key lies in building compelling brand narratives while developing strong localized operational capabilities.

The GCS SZ 2026 agenda included a roundtable forum themed "China Innovation × Global Retail Distribution," as well as VIP one-on-one business matchmaking sessions connecting participating brands with potential partners and channels. In the afternoon, a closed-door media exchange brought together more than 80 international technology journalists, editors, and content creators for corporate presentations and an open brand showcase. The session provided participating brands with valuable opportunities for in-depth discussions with overseas tech editors, reporters and content creators.

This year's event marked the third consecutive year of the Global Connect Show. Du Yang, Partner at iMpact and GCS Event Director, said, "Unlike traditional large-scale exhibitions, GCS consistently emphasizes well-matched connections, closed-door exchange, and a results-first approach. Through curated invitations, hands-on product experiences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meetings, GCS events enable meaningful interactions between participating companies and overseas media, channel partners, and industry stakeholders. Choosing Shenzhen for this edition of GCS is a direct response to the growing demand for more efficient cross-border collaboration."

This GCS series doesn't end with a single day in Shenzhen. The organizers extend the experience through a "China Innovation Tour," leading overseas media and channel partners deep into China's leading innovation ecosystems to meet directly with leading enterprises across different technology categories, with the itinerary extending as far as the Yangtze River Delta. Customized visits are arranged to companies such as Rokid, RoboSense, NAVEE, GCL ET, INMO, Longcheer, and KEENON, spanning frontier sectors including new energy, AIDC, LiDAR, smart glasses, and embodied intelligence. Rather than sitting in a conference hall listening to presentations, the kind of in-depth engagement that comes from stepping directly into headquarters, factory floors, and live product environments gives journalists a closer view of the real productivity and infrastructure behind China's innovation.

GCS has grown into a year-round global series with a presence across major international stages. In 2025, GCS @Shenzhen brought European and American media to China; in September 2025, GCS @IFA 2025 — held as one of the official media events of IFA Berlin — gathered more than 60 leading European and American media outlets; and in January 2026, GCS @CES 2026, held in Las Vegas in partnership with leading U.S. newspaper USA Today, drew more than 80 international mainstream and technology media outlets.

Looking ahead, GCS will continue its year-round cadence into global technology and consumer-electronics hubs including London, New York, Berlin, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Dubai, extending to CES in Las Vegas in January 2027, building a stable, ongoing pathway for Chinese innovation brands to go global.

About GCS

Global Connect Show (GCS) is a results-first business networking event series designed to bring together innovators, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners. Hosted alongside large industry exhibitions globally, GCS offers attending brands a focused opportunity to forge meaningful connections beyond the exhibition floor, building direct relationships with stakeholders that can be valuable for business development in local markets. Unlike large-scale media or showcase events, GCS is built around authentic relationship-building and results-first connections, linking brands with key stakeholder groups essential for long-term international growth.

GCS is a division of iMpact. Founded in 2020, iMpact is a new-generation global brand management and international communications company. The company focuses on helping ambitious tech enterprises expand into overseas markets and build brand influence and, with a results-first philosophy at its core, provides integrated services spanning PR and communications, crisis management, and the building of localized commercial ecosystems.

International Media Contacts:

Oliver: [email protected]

Daisy: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Connect Show