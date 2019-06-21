Global Connected Car Market Ecosystem 2030 Growth, Company Profiles, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2030 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing proliferation of embedded in-vehicle connectivity and smartphone integration platforms has made connected cars one of the fastest growing segments of the IoT (Internet of Things) market. Keen to establish recurring post-sale service revenue streams, all major automotive OEMs are investing in connected car programs. Other ecosystem players, such as mobile operators and telematics specialists, are also vying to gain a larger share of the opportunity. In fact, many mobile operators have expanded beyond their traditional role as connectivity providers, to offer end-to-end connected car platforms directly to automotive OEMs and aftermarket suppliers.

By the end of 2016, report estimates that Connected Car Market services will account for $14 Billion in annual revenue, driven by a host of applications, including but not limited to infotainment, navigation, fleet management, remote diagnostics, automatic crash notification, enhanced safety, UBI (Usage Based Insurance), traffic management and semi-autonomous driving.

The ""Connected Car Market Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"" report presents an in-depth assessment of the connected car ecosystem including OEM connected car programs, enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, applications, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for connected car services from 2016 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 3 connectivity models, 5 application categories, 5 regions and 17 leading countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

Connected car ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies and key trends

Connected car programs and platform offerings

Embedded, tethered and integrated connectivity models

Analysis of key applications and opportunities

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 240 leading ecosystem players, including automotive OEMs, mobile operators and connected car platform specialists

Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players

Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Connected car installed base and service revenue forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Connectivity Model

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Application Category

Communications, Infotainment & Payments

Navigation & Location Services

Vehicle Management

Safety & Security

Driver Assistance & Autonomous Driving

Embedded Car Connections

GSM

CDMA-2000

W-CDMA

TD-SCDMA

LTE & 5G

Satellite & Other Technologies

Tethered Car Connections

Wireless

Wireline

Integrated Car Connections

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

MirrorLink

Others

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& North America

Latin & Central America

Country Markets

Brazil

Canada

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

UK

USA

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the connected car market opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which countries and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

How will connected cars drive investments in Big Data, cloud computing, analytics and other technologies?

What are the growth prospects of embedded, tethered and integrated connectivity options?

How do government mandates and initiatives impact the adoption of embedded connectivity?

What are the future prospects of self-driving cars and cooperative V2X applications?

Do LTE and 5G technologies pose a threat to the 802.11p standard for V2X communications?

What strategies should automotive OEMs, mobile operators and connected car platform specialists adopt to remain competitive?

The report has the following key findings:

By the end of 2016, Research estimates that connected car services will account for $14 Billion in annual revenue, driven by a host of applications. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% between 2016 and 2020.

Although the market is presently dominated by infotainment and telematics, connected driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications will witness the highest growth rate over the next four years.

Multiple automotive OEMs are beginning to integrate in-vehicle payment capabilities with their connected car platforms to make it possible for drivers to pay for services such as fuel, parking, food and tolling, without having to leave their vehicles.

The connected car ecosystem continues to consolidate, with larger players investing in acquisitions to increase their market share, technical capabilities, revenue and geographic reach. For example, semiconductor giant Intel has made a spate of acquisitions including Altera, Yogitech, Arynga and Itseez, to bolster its IoT and connected car capabilities.

Many mobile operators have expanded beyond their traditional role as connectivity providers, to offer end-to-end connected car platforms directly to automotive OEMs and aftermarket suppliers.

List of Companies Mentioned (240 Profiles)

21ViaNet Group

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

Abalta Technologies

Accenture

Acura

Aeris Communications

Agero

Airbiquity

Alcatel-Lucent

Alibaba Group

GM (General Motors Company)

Google

Zubie and others 240 Company profiles are available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/637579-the-connected-car-ecosystem-2016-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html

