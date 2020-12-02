Global Connected Car Market Outlook Report 2020: Operating System, Telematics, 5G, Data Monetization, and Human-Machine Interfaces Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Car Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers an overview of how tech companies are helping automakers with their connected car strategies.

Topics such as marketplace, feature-on demand, V2X, etc., have been covered in adequate detail. The prospects for 2020 are summarized as trends, which are mainly technology-oriented. The study also explains what to expect in the upcoming years.

Connectivity is increasingly no longer an optional feature for vehicles. The automotive industry is in the midst of a massive transformation, where automakers are no longer hardware makers but are evolving into tech companies. The study aims to provide an insight into the challenges and technology innovations of the new decade that will transform the automotive industry, especially connected cars.

The evolution of the current generation of vehicles into 'software platforms on wheels' will require the transformation of the entire organization into a tech company. Automakers have started to align themselves with tech giants through partnerships to achieve this transformation goal.

The trends gaining traction in 2020 - like operating system, telematics, 5G, data monetization, and human-machine interfaces (HMI) - have been covered in greater detail. Technology updates from the recent CES event, partnerships/collaborations, and regulatory impacts on connectivity and so on have also been discussed.

The study also includes a discussion on the different scenarios we can expect as a result of the degree of impact COVID-19 has on the economy in general and on connected car deployment in particular, and implications of the same. Technology trends that play a major role in transforming the connected car market such as augmented/virtual/mixed reality, in-car commerce, biometrics, V2X, IoT platforms, blockchain, cybersecurity, etc., are covered with case studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of these technologies in the current scenario.

Solutions specific to in-vehicle experience such as digital assistants, connected services, HMI, audio technologies, etc., have also been showcased. Certain exhibits provide a comparison of the different players in the ecosystem. Detailed technology insights and breakdown of business models have also been provided in some cases. Market forecasts that highlight the region-wise break-up of connected cars, embedded systems, UBI, etc., for major regions such as North America, Europe, and China have also been covered.

This connected car outlook analyzes growth opportunities, strategic imperatives for automakers, Tier Is, network operators, and all the players of the connected car ecosystem. Conclusions and future outlook on the market have been provided with a summarization of what to look forward to in the upcoming year and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2020 Global Economic Outlook - Executive Summary

Covid-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios

Global, Advanced, and Emerging Markets Growth

Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions

2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Major Economies - Key Predictions for 2020

2. Connected Car - Executive Summary

2019 Highlights - Predictions versus Actuals

Top Predictions for 2020

Automotive OS Landscape

Embedded Telematics Progression

Connectivity - 5G in Automotive

Data Monetization - Key Use Cases

HMI - Elements of Future UX

Features on Demand - Customer Research Findings

Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers

Connected Car - Regional Highlights

3. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology

Research Scope and Objectives

Definitions of Connected Cars and Connectivity

Research Background

Research Methodology

4. Market Updates and Themes

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 Updates

Recent Connected Car Partnerships and M&A

5. 2020 Connected Car Trends - Features

Trend 1 - Emergence of AR, VR, and MR

Case Studies - MBUX and JLR 3D

Trend 2 - Driver Monitoring with Biometrics

Driver Monitoring Systems - Companies Active

Trend 3 - V2X Adoption

V2X - OEM Deployments and Future Outlook

Trend 4 - Future of In-vehicle Marketplace

Marketplace - OEM Platform & Services Comparison

Trend 5 - In-vehicle Payments: Business Models

In-vehicle Payment - Technology Partnership Categories

Trend 6 - Evolving Automotive Audio, 2030

Case Studies - Automotive Audio: Harman and Continental

Trend 7 - Future of Connected Cars Driven by Tech Giants

Tech Giants - Comparative Analysis

Trend 8 - Regulations Affecting Connectivity

6. Auto IT and Data Monetization Trends

Trend 1 - IoTization of the Connected Car

Automotive IoT Platform Capabilities

Case Study - VW's Transformation into a Tech Company

Case Study - Daimler's eXtollo Cloud Platform

Trend 2 - Automotive Blockchain: Use Cases and Companies

Automotive Blockchain - OEM Engagements

Trend 3 - Data Monetization: Key Use Cases

Analysis of Global Data Monetization Use-cases

Case Study - Continental Data Collection

Trend 4 - Cybersecurity Start-ups: Strategic Partnerships & Funding

Cybersecurity - Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC)

7. Solution/System Trends

Automotive OS Landscape

Digital Assistants

Digital Assistants - Partnerships

Embedded Telematics Roadmap

Case Study - BMW & PSA

Connected Services Trends

Connected Services - New Packaging Structures

HMI Trends

HMI - Elements of Future UX

OEM Navigation Overview

Automotive Audio - Trends and Drivers

Tier I Suppliers - Overview

8. Connected Car - Market Forecast

Region-wise Connected Cars Forecast

Global Embedded Telematics Unit Shipments Forecast

Navigation Market Landscape

Global HMI Market Penetration - 2019 to 2022

V2X Unit Sales Forecast 2025

Global UBI Market - Market Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies

Smartphone Interfacing Technologies

9. OEM Comparative Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Connected Services ( Europe )

) Competitive Landscape - HMI ( Europe )

) European OEMs' App Integration Summary

European OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

European OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

North American OEMs' App Integration Summary

North American OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

North American OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

Chinese OEMs' App Integration Summary

Chinese OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

Chinese OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Transformation in Connected Car Industry Ecosystem - 2020

Growth Opportunity - Downstream Business and Revenue Streams

Connected Cars - Strategic Imperatives

11. Conclusions



