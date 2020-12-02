Global Connected Car Market Outlook Report 2020: Operating System, Telematics, 5G, Data Monetization, and Human-Machine Interfaces Gaining Momentum
Dec 02, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Car Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service covers an overview of how tech companies are helping automakers with their connected car strategies.
Topics such as marketplace, feature-on demand, V2X, etc., have been covered in adequate detail. The prospects for 2020 are summarized as trends, which are mainly technology-oriented. The study also explains what to expect in the upcoming years.
Connectivity is increasingly no longer an optional feature for vehicles. The automotive industry is in the midst of a massive transformation, where automakers are no longer hardware makers but are evolving into tech companies. The study aims to provide an insight into the challenges and technology innovations of the new decade that will transform the automotive industry, especially connected cars.
The evolution of the current generation of vehicles into 'software platforms on wheels' will require the transformation of the entire organization into a tech company. Automakers have started to align themselves with tech giants through partnerships to achieve this transformation goal.
The trends gaining traction in 2020 - like operating system, telematics, 5G, data monetization, and human-machine interfaces (HMI) - have been covered in greater detail. Technology updates from the recent CES event, partnerships/collaborations, and regulatory impacts on connectivity and so on have also been discussed.
The study also includes a discussion on the different scenarios we can expect as a result of the degree of impact COVID-19 has on the economy in general and on connected car deployment in particular, and implications of the same. Technology trends that play a major role in transforming the connected car market such as augmented/virtual/mixed reality, in-car commerce, biometrics, V2X, IoT platforms, blockchain, cybersecurity, etc., are covered with case studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of these technologies in the current scenario.
Solutions specific to in-vehicle experience such as digital assistants, connected services, HMI, audio technologies, etc., have also been showcased. Certain exhibits provide a comparison of the different players in the ecosystem. Detailed technology insights and breakdown of business models have also been provided in some cases. Market forecasts that highlight the region-wise break-up of connected cars, embedded systems, UBI, etc., for major regions such as North America, Europe, and China have also been covered.
This connected car outlook analyzes growth opportunities, strategic imperatives for automakers, Tier Is, network operators, and all the players of the connected car ecosystem. Conclusions and future outlook on the market have been provided with a summarization of what to look forward to in the upcoming year and beyond.
Key Topics Covered:
1. 2020 Global Economic Outlook - Executive Summary
- Covid-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios
- Global, Advanced, and Emerging Markets Growth
- Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Major Economies - Key Predictions for 2020
2. Connected Car - Executive Summary
- 2019 Highlights - Predictions versus Actuals
- Top Predictions for 2020
- Automotive OS Landscape
- Embedded Telematics Progression
- Connectivity - 5G in Automotive
- Data Monetization - Key Use Cases
- HMI - Elements of Future UX
- Features on Demand - Customer Research Findings
- Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers
- Connected Car - Regional Highlights
3. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology
- Research Scope and Objectives
- Definitions of Connected Cars and Connectivity
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
4. Market Updates and Themes
- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 Updates
- Recent Connected Car Partnerships and M&A
5. 2020 Connected Car Trends - Features
- Trend 1 - Emergence of AR, VR, and MR
- Case Studies - MBUX and JLR 3D
- Trend 2 - Driver Monitoring with Biometrics
- Driver Monitoring Systems - Companies Active
- Trend 3 - V2X Adoption
- V2X - OEM Deployments and Future Outlook
- Trend 4 - Future of In-vehicle Marketplace
- Marketplace - OEM Platform & Services Comparison
- Trend 5 - In-vehicle Payments: Business Models
- In-vehicle Payment - Technology Partnership Categories
- Trend 6 - Evolving Automotive Audio, 2030
- Case Studies - Automotive Audio: Harman and Continental
- Trend 7 - Future of Connected Cars Driven by Tech Giants
- Tech Giants - Comparative Analysis
- Trend 8 - Regulations Affecting Connectivity
6. Auto IT and Data Monetization Trends
- Trend 1 - IoTization of the Connected Car
- Automotive IoT Platform Capabilities
- Case Study - VW's Transformation into a Tech Company
- Case Study - Daimler's eXtollo Cloud Platform
- Trend 2 - Automotive Blockchain: Use Cases and Companies
- Automotive Blockchain - OEM Engagements
- Trend 3 - Data Monetization: Key Use Cases
- Analysis of Global Data Monetization Use-cases
- Case Study - Continental Data Collection
- Trend 4 - Cybersecurity Start-ups: Strategic Partnerships & Funding
- Cybersecurity - Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC)
7. Solution/System Trends
- Automotive OS Landscape
- Digital Assistants
- Digital Assistants - Partnerships
- Embedded Telematics Roadmap
- Case Study - BMW & PSA
- Connected Services Trends
- Connected Services - New Packaging Structures
- HMI Trends
- HMI - Elements of Future UX
- OEM Navigation Overview
- Automotive Audio - Trends and Drivers
- Tier I Suppliers - Overview
8. Connected Car - Market Forecast
- Region-wise Connected Cars Forecast
- Global Embedded Telematics Unit Shipments Forecast
- Navigation Market Landscape
- Global HMI Market Penetration - 2019 to 2022
- V2X Unit Sales Forecast 2025
- Global UBI Market - Market Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies
- Smartphone Interfacing Technologies
9. OEM Comparative Analysis
- Competitive Landscape - Connected Services (Europe)
- Competitive Landscape - HMI (Europe)
- European OEMs' App Integration Summary
- European OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- European OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- North American OEMs' App Integration Summary
- North American OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- North American OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- Chinese OEMs' App Integration Summary
- Chinese OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- Chinese OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Transformation in Connected Car Industry Ecosystem - 2020
- Growth Opportunity - Downstream Business and Revenue Streams
- Connected Cars - Strategic Imperatives
11. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3u51s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
