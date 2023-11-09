Global Connected Car Market Surges to US$ 74.0 Billion in 2022, Poised for Striking Growth at 14.8% CAGR through 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Nov, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected car market witnessed a significant upswing in 2022, reaching a substantial size of US$ 74.0 Billion. Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to US$ 179.4 Billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Connected cars, also known as smart vehicles, are automobiles equipped with internet connectivity and advanced communication technologies. These vehicles facilitate seamless data exchange through various communication channels, promising improved vehicle performance, enhanced user convenience, and efficient interaction with the surrounding transport infrastructure. They play a pivotal role in preventing road accidents by providing real-time traffic alerts, notifying drivers about parking space availability, and enabling rapid response from emergency services in case of unfortunate incidents. The growing reliance on uninterrupted connectivity for navigation services is a driving force behind the market's rapid expansion.

Connected Car Market Trends:

The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for in-car safety solutions. The integration of connected cars with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for safe braking and obstacle detection is expected to boost market prospects. The advent of 5G connectivity and the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-to-machine (M2M) interconnectivity between vehicles are also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in advanced suspension systems are bolstering the market.

Luxury cars are gaining popularity among individuals with high disposable incomes, further propelling market growth. Additionally, the emergence of autonomous driving trends is a significant factor contributing to market expansion. The market's growth is further facilitated by the rapid digitization of the automotive sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key industry players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global connected car market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on technology, connectivity solutions, service, and end market.

Breakup by Technology:

  • 3G
  • 4G/LTE
  • 5G

Breakup by Connectivity Solutions:

  • Integrated
  • Embedded
  • Tethered

Breakup by Service:

  • Driver Assistance
  • Safety
  • Entertainment
  • Vehicle Management
  • Mobility Management
  • Others

Breakup by End Market:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, featuring profiles of key players such as AT&T Inc., Audi AG (Volkswagen AG), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Qualcomm Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Tesla Inc., TomTom N.V., Valeo, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What was the size of the global connected car market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global connected car market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global connected car market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global connected car market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global connected car market based on technology?
  6. What is the breakup of the global connected car market based on connectivity solutions?
  7. What is the breakup of the global connected car market based on the service?
  8. What is the breakup of the global connected car market based on the end market?
  9. What are the key regions in the global connected car market?
  10. Who are the key players/companies in the global connected car market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcjikt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Shein, Temu, and TikTok: The Disruption of Fashion Retail

Shein, Temu, and TikTok: The Disruption of Fashion Retail

The "Shein, Temu and TikTok: Disrupting the Runway, the Future of Fashion Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Soars, Projected to Reach 4.7 TWh by 2030: A Shift Toward Green Energy and Electric Mobility

Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Soars, Projected to Reach 4.7 TWh by 2030: A Shift Toward Green Energy and Electric Mobility

The "Lithium-ion Battery Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.