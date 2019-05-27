Global Connected Fleet Telematics Outlook, 2019

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upshot of Digitisation, along with an Expanding Array of Value-added Integrations, likely to Push Global Installed Base to Over 33 Million in 2019



This study aims to analyse the global connected fleet (commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle fleets, buses, and off-highway vehicle/heavy equipment) market for 2019. The objective of this research is to highlight the 2018 performance of the connected fleet ecosystem with respect to acquisitions, new product developments, OEM introductions and new technologies, and also to make imminent predictions for 2019.



Research Scope

To start with, this research offers a brief discussion on the global economic overview (predictions, growth index, fastest-growing economies and GDP growth for 2019).Key developments that are expected to drive the current and future of connected fleet ecosystem are discussed.



These include factors such as the impact of notable regulations and mandates; OEMs' partnership details; Tier-1 suppliers' continuous run; and also key start-ups to watch out for in 2019 by application and region.



Research Highlights

The predominant focus is on market trends.Key trends covered in this study include predictive diagnostics, smart cities, cybersecurity, video-based safety, supply chain orchestration and insurance-based telematics.



In addition, this research also analyses regional trends in services, solutions and technologies for specific segments, such as light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicle fleets, bus fleets, and off-highway vehicle fleets. Top connected fleet services and features are highlighted, along with a fleet pricing analysis.



Key Features

The connected fleet market is further analysed by segment and region.This study covers the role of OEMs in each vehicle segment.



Market measurements are analysed for 2018, 2019 and 2025, including a snapshot of the global telematics installed base, telematics penetration by segment and year-on-year growth rates by region. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape and future focus are discussed for after-market vendors (Verizon Connect, Fleet Complete, Omnitracs, TomTom Telematics, Geotab, OnCommand, Microlise, Masternaut, RIO and Trimble Navigation, for example) and OEMs (Volvo Trucks, Daimler Trucks, MAN, DynaFleet, Scania, Paccar, Hino, Isuzu, Tata, Caterpillar, Komatsu, PSA, VW, Ford, Renault and John Deere, for example) pertaining to 2018 and 2025.



The base year for this study is 2018, with a forecast period from 2019 to 2025.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the top trends that will drive the connected fleet telematics market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?

• What are the key developments to watch out for in 2019? What are the companies to watch out for?

• What was the market size in 2018? How is it expected to grow in 2019? What will be the status by 2025?

• What is the impact of regulatory and macroeconomic trends on market growth?

• What are the opportunities available for connected fleet telematics vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2019?



Author:

Gokulnath Raghavan



