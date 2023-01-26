Global Connected Home and AI Market Analysis Report 2022 - Players Need to Act Now to Catalyze the CHAI Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Home and AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes barriers to adoption and future opportunities in the current smart home and artificial intelligence (AI) landscape and proposes key recommendations for market participants to shape the development of this space.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the connected home is pervasive, but so far only found in a few devices - smart speakers and displays. While the success of these products point to AI's great forward potential in the home, overall adoption at this point in time lags behind other industries.

For AI in the connected home to achieve mass adoption outside of its limited use cases today, it must address its branding issue. While "artificial intelligence" conjures images of sentient machines capable of reasoning at a human-level, the truth is that most AI merely consists of automatically making predictions about future data based upon past data.

For fears about the possible negative implications of AI to be addressed, suppliers can do a better job of helping disseminate a common understanding of AI's history and future potential informed by how exactly it functions in practice.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Research Background and Introduction

Overview of the Connected Home and AI.

Summary of Findings

Concluding Remarks

1. Introduction: The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Connected Home

1.1 What is a Connected Home?

1.1.1 Trends and Forces Impacting the Connected Home

1.2 Artificial Intelligence is Enabling a New Generation of Applications

1.2.1 Defining Artificial Intelligence and Related Technologies

2. Connected Home AI User Needs and Willingness to Pay

2.1 The State of Connected Home and AI Adoption

2.2 Homeowners and MDU Tenants Have Different Needs

2.3 Security and Cost Remain Key Factors

2.4 Users are Most Willing to Pay for Security, Comfort, and Entertainment

3. Connected Home AI Use Cases & Ecosystem

3.1 AI in the Connected Home Use Case Landscape

3.1.1 AI-Powered Security is the Most Mature Use Case

3.1.2 AI Energy Management Requires Utilities Data

3.1.3 AI for Mission-Critical Home Systems is Underserved

3.1.4 Other AI Use Cases May See Future Adoption

4. Connected Home AI Ecosystem & Technical Needs

4.1 The CHAI Ecosystem is Organized by Use Case

4.1.1 Large Tech Companies are Building AI Ecosystems

4.2 Technical Requirements for CHAI

4.3 AI in Multi-Dwelling Units

5. Conclusions & Recommendations

5.1 Players Need to Act Now to Catalyze the CHAI Opportunity

5.1.1 OEM Strategic Recommendations

5.1.2 Service Providers Strategic Recommendations

5.1.3 Software Provider Strategic Recommendations

5.3 Conclusions & Final Remarks

