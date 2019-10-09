Global Connected Living Room Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Connected Living Room market worldwide is projected to grow by US$373.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$283.5 Million by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037271/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$14.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037271/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Connected Living Room Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Connected Living Room Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Connected Living Room Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Sensors (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Thermostats (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Thermostats (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cameras (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cameras (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Data Storage System (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Data Storage System (Component) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Communication Devices (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Communication Devices (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Connected Living Room Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 15: United States Connected Living Room Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Connected Living Room Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Connected Living Room Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Connected Living Room: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Connected Living Room Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Connected Living Room Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Chinese Connected Living Room Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Connected Living Room Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 23: European Connected Living Room Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Connected Living Room Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Connected Living Room Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 28: French Connected Living Room Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Connected Living Room Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: German Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Connected Living Room Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Italian Connected Living Room Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Connected Living Room:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: United Kingdom Connected Living Room Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 35: Spanish Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Connected Living Room Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 37: Russian Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Russian Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 39: Rest of Europe Connected Living Room Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 40: Rest of Europe Connected Living Room Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Connected Living Room Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Connected Living Room Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Connected Living Room Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Connected Living Room Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 45: Connected Living Room Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Australian Connected Living Room Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 47: Indian Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Connected Living Room Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 49: Connected Living Room Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Connected Living Room Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Connected Living
Room: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Connected Living Room Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 53: Latin American Connected Living Room Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 54: Latin American Connected Living Room Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Latin American Connected Living Room Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Latin American Connected Living Room Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 57: Argentinean Connected Living Room Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 58: Argentinean Connected Living Room Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 59: Connected Living Room Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Brazilian Connected Living Room Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 61: Connected Living Room Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Mexican Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 63: Rest of Latin America Connected Living Room Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 64: Rest of Latin America Connected Living Room Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 65: The Middle East Connected Living Room Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 66: The Middle East Connected Living Room Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 67: The Middle East Connected Living Room Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Connected Living Room Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 69: Iranian Market for Connected Living Room: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Iranian Connected Living Room Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 71: Israeli Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 72: Israeli Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 73: Saudi Arabian Connected Living Room Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Saudi Arabian Connected Living Room Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 75: Connected Living Room Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Connected Living Room Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 77: Connected Living Room Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Middle East Connected Living Room Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 79: African Connected Living Room Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: African Connected Living Room Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037271/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article