Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.63 Billion by 2032 at a 13.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected roadside assistance solution market will reach $5,638.9 million by 2032, growing by 13.7% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing number of vehicles on road, rising need for real-time notification and alerts, advent of mobile devices and IoT technology, and increasing requirements for seamless roadside assistance across the world.



This 190-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software & Apps

Reporting & Analytics

Real-time Notifications

Positioning & Navigation

Smart Payment

Other Software & Apps

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Towing

Battery Jump

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Other Service Types

By Solution Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Auto Manufacturers

Insurance Providers

Independent Contractors

Other Solution Providers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Colombia , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Rest of MEA)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution Provider



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Access Roadside Assistance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

American Automobile Association (AAA)

Auto Vantage

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Best Roadside Service

Better World Club

Chubb Limited

Falck AS

Ford Motor Company

Good Sam Enterprise

Honk Technologies, Inc.

Medinyx Technologies GmbH

National General Insurance

Paragon Motor Club

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Roadside Masters

The Allstate Corp.

Toyota Motor Corporation

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Viking Redningstjeneste Topco AS.

Volkswagen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgf4pp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets