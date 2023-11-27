Global Connected Truck Market Report 2023 with Focus on Key Players Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Mercedes-Benz, ZF Friedrichshafen and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Truck Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the connected truck market, including global market size, regional trends, competitive analysis, and growth projections.

Connected trucks encompass both light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles, with LCVs playing a crucial role in delivery, passenger transport, and small business operations. These vehicles utilize dedicated short-range and long-range or cellular networks to enable various forms of communication, such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I). Their applications span from driver assistance and safety to entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management.

The global connected truck market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $25.59 billion in 2022 to $30.10 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to reach a staggering $54.68 billion by 2027, sustaining a robust CAGR of 16%.

Technological advancements are a driving force in the connected truck market, with leading companies adopting innovative solutions to maintain their market position. For example, Volvo Trucks North America recently launched the Connected Vehicle Analytics (CVA) tool, which gathers real-time data on fleet operations, enabling dealers to optimize truck configurations, routes, and fuel efficiency. Such tools empower businesses to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity.

In another example, Volvo Autonomous Solutions partnered with Aurora Innovation, Inc., to develop on-highway autonomous trucks, reflecting the industry's commitment to cutting-edge technologies.

Regional Dynamics

North America took the lead in the connected truck market in 2022, while Europe is poised to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Digitalization Fuels Growth

The rise of digitalization is expected to propel the connected truck market forward. Digital technologies are transforming the transportation industry by providing real-time data and insights to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Globally, organizations are adopting digitalization strategies, with 56% of CEOs reporting improved profits due to digital improvements.

Market Landscape

The connected truck market encompasses remote diagnostics, software uptime services, predictive services, and diagnostic-related advice. It also includes the sale of 3D accelerometers, monitor doors, trunks, hatches, and motion sensors.

Major players in the market include:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corporation
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Daimler AG
  • Harman International
  • Aptiv Global Operations Limited
  • Delphi Technologies
  • Sierra Wireless Inc.
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  • Aktiebolaget Volvo
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Trimble Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytg0r0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends Report 2023: FTTH/B will Account for 73.3% of Total Fixed Broadband Lines in 2028, Up from 50.7% in 2023

Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends Report 2023: FTTH/B will Account for 73.3% of Total Fixed Broadband Lines in 2028, Up from 50.7% in 2023

The "Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 'Fixed...
Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

The "Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This "Triple Negative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.