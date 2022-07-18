Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Outlook Report 2022: Growth Opportunities with Last-Mile Delivery, Freight Visibility, & EV Telematics

Jul 18, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this research, market participants will find effective strategies to address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams. Capitalizing on these growth opportunities and potential revenue and business streams will be crucial for TSPs, fleets, and other stakeholders in the value chain.
In the 2021 outlook study, the analyst predicted strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the global connected truck telematics market to involve participants from various industries, including transport service providers (TSP), original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Tier I suppliers, and key technology participants.
New product launches, Canadian electronic logging device certification, cross-vertical partnerships, and new market entries are highlights of the global connected truck telematics market. As leading market participants gear up with R&D in emerging solutions, such as electric vehicle telematics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications, the market will undergo a tectonic change on technological and business fronts. Big corporations will seek to penetrate new regions or markets through organic growth and M&As.
This research discusses global micro- and macro-trends influencing the connected truck telematics market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, key competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing.
The study also comprehensively analyzes key market metrics, generating insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Findings - A Recap of 2021
- Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2022
- Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Regional Outlook - Major Talking Points in 2022
- Regional Analysis by Service Revenue
- Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021 and 2022
- Key Telematics OEMs
- Key Tier I Telematics Participants
- Value Chain Participants as Fleet Management Providers
- Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
2. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions and Business Models
4. 2022 Market Measurement Analyses by Region
- Installed Base by Region
- Service Revenue
- Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration
- Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution Forecast
5. 2022 Connected Truck Telematics Regional Analyses
- 2022 Regional Analysis
- 2022 Vendor Analysis
6. Key Trends
- Top Continuous Variable Transmission Trends in 2022
- Trend 1 - M&As
- Trend 2 - AI and ML
- Trend 3 - Last Mile
- Trend 4 - Industry Convergence
- Trend 5 - Real-Time Freight Visibility
- Trend 6 - Connectivity Focus by Tire Manufacturers
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Last-Mile Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Freight Visibility
- Growth Opportunity 3 - EV Telematics
8. Appendix
