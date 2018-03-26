Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2018

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4683696





This study aims to analyze the global connected truck (commercial vehicle telematics) market for 2018.To start with, it offers a brief discussion on the global economic overview (predictions, growth index, fastest-growing economies, GDP growth).



The focus is on market trends, and the key trends under study include the entry of non-traditional telematics companies; telematics shaping the future of smart cities; the significance of video safety systems; open platform telematics; disruption within the value chain; platooning for commercial applications; and efforts to improve data privacy and enhanced cyber security. In addition, business and technology drivers for logistics innovation are discussed, with an emphasis on regulations/mandates.



The study also analyzes regional trends (Europe, North America, Latin America, China, Republic of South Africa, India, Russia, Turkey, Australia, Japan) in services, solutions, and technologies for specific segments, such as light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.Key takeaways from Frost & Sullivan's Voice of Customer Research for Europe and the Americas are highlighted, along with revenue opportunities created by fleet management systems (FMS), digital freight brokering, platooning/autonomous trucks, Big Data, and video safety systems.



The FMS market is further analyzed by segment, application, and region. Moreover, the study covers the prospect of business software solutions integrated into mainstream FMS packages as well as a 2018 growth/revenue analysis for vendors and regions.



Market measurements have been analyzed for 2017, 2018, and 2025: global telematics installed base snapshot, telematics penetration by segment, and year-on-year growth rates by region. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for after-market vendors (Verizon Telematics, Fleet Complete, Omnitracs, TomTom Telematics, Geotab, OnCommand, Microlise, Masternaut, RIO, and Trimble Navigation, for example) and OEMs (Volvo Trucks, Daimler Trucks, Fleetboard, MAN, DynaFleet, Scania, Paccar, Hino, Isuzu, and Tata, for example) pertaining to 2018 and 2025.



The base year for the study is 2017, with a forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the top trends that will drive the connected truck telematics market in 2018? What impact will these trends have on the market?

• What are the key developments to watch out for in 2018? What are the companies to watch out for?

• What was the market size in 2017? How is it expected to grow in 2018? What will be the status by 2025?

• What is the impact of regulatory and macroeconomic trends on market growth?

• What are the opportunities available for connected truck vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2018?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4683696



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-truck-telematics-outlook-2018-300619514.html