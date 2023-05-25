Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2023: Insights into EV Fleet Management, AI, LMD, Video Solutions Focus in LATAM and Europe, Freight Platforms, and Sustainability in Europe and NA

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023, examines the global dynamics in the light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicle telematics industry. It focuses on ongoing trends, market drivers, and challenges influencing the market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, critical competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing.

Market to take a moderate yet steady growth path in 2023, with growth opportunities expected to remain lucrative for new entrants. While expectations are muted in terms of high-value mergers and acquisitions, partnerships will continue to be forged in higher numbers.

The global connected truck telematics ecosystem is undergoing a tech-driven transformation that is taking the era of connectivity to new limits in the commercial vehicle space. The market is diverse and comprises a mix of legacy companies and new-age tech startups from core business areas other than telematics, all competing fiercely for market shares.

The Outlook report analyzes key market metrics by providing insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment.

It also analyzes potential growth opportunities under multiple parameters to help industry participants uncover effective strategies that address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Globally Connected Truck Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Important Findings: A Recap of 2022

Notable M&As in 2022 and 2023

Important Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Snapshot of Regulations and Mandates

Top Connected Truck Telematics Trends in 2023

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market

Regional Analysis by Service Revenue

Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application

Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

Emerging Competitors in Fleet Management

3 2023 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions: Types of Telematics Solutions and Business Models

Market Segmentation

4 2022 Market Measurement Analyses by Region

Regional Outlook: Discussion Points

Installed Base by Region

Analysis of Service Revenue by Region

Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type

Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration

Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution Forecast

5 Market and Competitive Landscape

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market

Trend 1: EV Fleet Management

Trend 2: AI

Trend 3: LMD

Trend 4: Video Solutions Focus in LATAM and Europe

Trend 5: Freight Platforms

Trend 6: Sustainability in Europe and NA

and NA Important Telematics OEMs

Important Tier 1 Telematics Participants

6 2023 Connected Truck Telematics Regional Analysis

2023 Regional Analysis: NA

2023 Vendor Analysis: NA

2023 Regional Analysis: Europe

2023 Vendor Analysis: Europe

2023 Regional Analysis: India

2023 Vendor Analysis: India

2023 Regional Analysis: South Africa

2023 Vendor Analysis: South Africa

2023 Regional Analysis: LATAM

2023 Vendor Analysis: LATAM

2023 Regional Analysis: Russia and CIS

and CIS 2023 Vendor Analysis: Russia and CIS

and CIS 2023 Regional Analysis: ANZ

2023 Vendor Analysis: ANZ

2023 Regional Analysis: Middle East

2023 Vendor Analysis: Middle East

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Video Telematics

Growth Opportunity 2: EV Telematics

Growth Opportunity 3: Freight Visibility

8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5fcx2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets