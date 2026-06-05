Global Consensus Guides Safe Use of GLP-1 and Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonists in Type 1 Diabetes

Off-label use is becoming increasingly common to address weight management, insulin resistance, and complication risks in type 1 diabetes. New expert recommendations provide a framework for safe use while large trials are ongoing.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A consensus statement providing novel guidance for use of GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists (GLP-1s and GIP/GLP-1s) in management of type 1 diabetes (T1D) was published today in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. The consensus was convened by diaTribe, chaired by Dr. Satish Garg, and reflects the clinical and lived experience of diabetes experts from around the world.

The elevated glucose that defines diabetes carries complication risks in both T1D and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Still, the GLP-1s and GIP/GLP-1s proven to benefit glycemic management, metabolism, and complication risks for T2D are not yet approved for T1D, leaving many to leverage these therapies without regulatory approval, structured clinical guidance, or safety education.

Off-label GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP use is increasingly common in type 1 diabetes. New recommendations guide safe use. Post this

"People with T1D are already using these therapies, but without safe use guidelines," said Dr. Satish Garg. "This consensus gives clinicians practical guidance to reduce risk and support individualized, collaborative care, and stresses the importance of continuing insulin in T1D management despite normal HbA1c values. Our community anxiously awaits the completion of trials and approvals that support real-world use. We hope this document will help many in the interim."

The consensus provides comprehensive recommendations, including:

Benefits for youth and adults;

Initiation and titration to reduce risk of hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia and ketosis;

Screening and education;

Diabetes technologies suggestions;

Monitoring and mitigating potential risks;

Instructions for discontinuation during pregnancy and for perioperative management;

Access and equity concerns.

The statement and 35 recommendations were endorsed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, Breakthrough T1D, Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes, the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes, and International Diabetes Federation Europe.

The diaTribe Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes and advocating for action. We ensure that people have the resources and education needed to thrive with diabetes, bring people with diabetes to the conversation on regulatory issues, connect the field and the diabetes community, and change the narrative around diabetes.

SOURCE The diaTribe Foundation