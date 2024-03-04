Global Conservation Launches New Film Series: War on Nature

Online Docuseries Spotlights Conservation Heroes in Developing Countries And Their Critical Efforts to Combat Forest Destruction and Species Extinction

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Conservation , the only international non-profit organization focused on direct protection of endangered National Parks and Indigenous Territories in developing countries, is proud to present its new film series War on Nature .

The ten-episode film series airing on YouTube exposes the ongoing destruction of the world's last intact forests, marine ecosystems, and endangered species on the brink of extinction and chronicles Global Conservation's race to protect them.

The first-of-its-kind series takes the audience to the world's most critical frontline battles in the War on Nature – from Africa to the Amazon, the jungles of the Leuser Ecosystem on the island of Sumatra to the coral reefs of the Derawan Archipelago – to meet the real Heroes in Protection battling to save the planet.

These short films explore the massive impact of illegal logging and mining, palm oil expansion, wildlife poaching, illegal fishing, and burning of the Earth's last intact forests and wildlife habitats.

Heroes in Protection profiled include Farwiza Farhan of HaKA Sumatra, a TIME 100 Awardee in 2023, and Michael Keigwin, MBE of the Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF), who has dedicated his life to protecting Uganda's endangered national parks and wildlife. In their fight to save our planet, these notable conservation leaders have faced massive illegal wildlife poaching, heavy corruption, and fights against criminal gangs, all with limited financial resources.

"Without these Heroes in Protection, the Earth would not stand a chance against humankind's War on Nature," said Jeff Morgan, Founder and Executive Director of Global Conservation. "Without the direct support of Global Conservation, many endangered UNESCO World Heritage sites, National Parks, Indigenous Territories, and Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in developing countries face daunting challenges for survival."

Directed and narrated by world-renowned conservation filmmakers like Paul Hilton and Andrea Pistoli, the first two films of the series focus on the War on Nature: Uganda and the recovery of Murchinson Falls National Park and Kidepo Valley National Park, and the War on Nature: Sumatra protecting the Leuser Ecosystem – the Last Place on Earth where tigers, elephants, rhinos, and orangutans exist together in the wild. Upcoming episodes in 2024 in the War on Nature series include Panama, Georgia, Zimbabwe, Borneo, and Marine Protection.

"Every time we lose a species, we are one step closer to our own demise," said Paul Hilton. "By traveling to these locations and meeting the people on the ground, it really hits home how underfunded and underappreciated these Heroes in Protection truly are. Risking their lives daily, these frontlines heroes are dedicating their lives to protect the biodiversity and most critical habitats on our planet, and with Global Conservation's direct funding, equipment, and training, and Global Park Defense and Community Protection methodologies, they are creating scalable and effective models across five continents."

For more information on the War on Nature film series, please visit WaronNature.org .

For more information on Global Conservation, please visit GlobalConservation.org .

About Global Conservation

Global Conservation (GC) is the only international non-profit organization focused exclusively on protecting endangered national parks and indigenous reserves in developing countries. Led by Jeff Morgan, a former Silicon Valley executive, Global Conservation deploys Global Park Defense technology and systems and Community Protection, combined with direct funding and training, to protect endangered National Parks and indigenous territories in developing countries in the face of accelerating wildlife poaching, illegal logging, mining, and land clearing. Global Conservation works closely with indigenous leaders and local communities to collaboratively plan for biodiversity conservation, alternative livelihoods, and sustainable land use. www.globalconservation.org

Media Contact:

globalconservationpr@glodownead.com

SOURCE Global Conservation