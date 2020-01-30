Global Consortium, Inc.'s Brand Indulge Oils Negotiates New Deal to Receive up to 80% of all Sales

COCONUT CREEK, Florida, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK: GCGX) brand Indulge Oils is pleased to announce it has negotiated a new highly lucrative deal with the licensed cannabis manufacturer that will dramatically increase oil sale revenues.

Indulge Oils will be listed as a financially interested party, under the Cannabis company's Manufacturing license and will receive 75% from all sales of liters of Oil under its brand name, furthermore Indulge will receive up 80% from the sale of all vape carts sold under its brand name.

This new deal is significant for Indulge, which still has an open LOI for up to 25 liters a day of Oil at $7,000 per liter, equating to an estimated 3.5 million dollars per month from oil sales alone

This new deal with Indulge is a game changer for GCGX and its shareholders who will reap the benefits of this new deal from the dramatic increase in revenues this new deal includes.

CEO of Global Consortium (GCGX) had the following to say,

"We are very happy to finally be able to announce this new deal, which will be a game changer for GCGX and its shareholders. With the LOI for up to 25 litres per day, at a cost of $7,000 per liter, and now this new deal, we are expecting exponential revenue growth in 2020"

Sales of Indulge Oils will begin once the permit for the vent pipe has been issued and the work has been inspected.

The permit process can be tracked here: https://sacramento.civicinsight.com/addresses/395284/8671-elder-creek-rd#case_number=com_1925297

About Us:

Global Consortium, Inc., owns the brand Indulge Oils which will be manufactured and sold in California.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

