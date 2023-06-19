Global Constipation Treatment Markets to 2030: A $27.5 Billion Industry Opportunity with Laxatives Accounting for $12.3 Billion

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Constipation Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Constipation Treatment Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Constipation Treatment estimated at US$17.3 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Laxatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$12.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chloride Channel Activators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Constipation Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

Abbott

AbbVie's Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Cosmo Pharma

Daewoong

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt PLC

Prestige Brands

Renexxion

Sanofi

Shionogi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-COVID policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and an online research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6 % Regions Covered Global

