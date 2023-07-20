Global Construction Accounting Software Market to Reach $1.36 Billion by 2028: Driven by the Need for Accurate Financial Management Tools

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Accounting Software Market (2023-2028) by Function, Deployment, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Accounting Software Market is estimated to be USD 883.9 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1361.86 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.03%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Construction Accounting Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Construction Accounting Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Construction Accounting Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Need for accurate financial management tools for construction businesses.

Increasing demand for dedicated accounting software specifically tailored for the construction industry.

SaaS-based deployments gaining traction.

Restraints

Steep learning curve.

Opportunities

Integration with construction suites and Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Reporting and tracking functionality.

Challenges

Changing accounting norms.

Companies Mentioned

Acclivity Group LLC

Buildertrend

Chetu Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ComputerEase Construction Software

ConstructConnect, Inc.

Deltek, Inc

Foundation Software, Inc.

FreshBooks

Intuit Inc.

Jonas Construction Software Inc.

PenQuickBooks Enterprise

Sage Group PLC

Viewpoint Inc.

Xero Ltd.

Market Segmentation



The Global Construction Accounting Software Market is segmented based on Function, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.

By Function, the market is classified into Accounts Payable & Receivable, Audit Reporting, General Ledger, Job Costing, Payroll, and Subcontracting.

By Deployment, the market is classified On-Cloud, and On-Premises.

By End-User, the market is classified Builders & Contractors, Construction Managers, and Engineers & Architects.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

