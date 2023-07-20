Global Construction Accounting Software Market to Reach $1.36 Billion by 2028: Driven by the Need for Accurate Financial Management Tools

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Accounting Software Market (2023-2028) by Function, Deployment, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Accounting Software Market is estimated to be USD 883.9 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1361.86 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.03%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Construction Accounting Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Construction Accounting Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Construction Accounting Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Need for accurate financial management tools for construction businesses.
  • Increasing demand for dedicated accounting software specifically tailored for the construction industry.
  • SaaS-based deployments gaining traction.

Restraints

  • Steep learning curve.

Opportunities

  • Integration with construction suites and Building Information Modeling (BIM).
  • Reporting and tracking functionality.

Challenges

  • Changing accounting norms.

Companies Mentioned

  • Acclivity Group LLC
  • Buildertrend
  • Chetu Inc.
  • Computer Methods International Corp.
  • ComputerEase Construction Software
  • ConstructConnect, Inc.
  • Deltek, Inc
  • Foundation Software, Inc.
  • FreshBooks
  • Intuit Inc.
  • Jonas Construction Software Inc.
  • PenQuickBooks Enterprise
  • Sage Group PLC
  • Viewpoint Inc.
  • Xero Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The Global Construction Accounting Software Market is segmented based on Function, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Function, the market is classified into Accounts Payable & Receivable, Audit Reporting, General Ledger, Job Costing, Payroll, and Subcontracting.
  • By Deployment, the market is classified On-Cloud, and On-Premises.
  • By End-User, the market is classified Builders & Contractors, Construction Managers, and Engineers & Architects.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mq4ddb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Unmanned Loitering Munition Market Report: CAGR of 4.5% Expected as Manual Systems Dominate in 2023

Global Clostridium Vaccine Market to Reach $806.14 Million by 2028, Driven by Rising Infection Cases Among Livestock and Increasing Veterinary Care Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.